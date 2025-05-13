Is This the End of Movie Theatres? BenQ Just Dropped Jaw-Dropping Home Cinema Projectors!

Movie buffs in India, prepare to have your living rooms transformed! BenQ, a big name in display tech, just unveiled two new 4K home cinema projectors – the W5850 and the W4100i – and they look absolutely stunning. Could these be the devices that finally make your home theatre experience better than a night out at the multiplex? Let’s dive in!

BenQ is making a bold statement with these new additions to their W Series. They’re not just selling projectors; they’re promising a whole new level of home entertainment. In a world where everyone craves immersive experiences, BenQ seems to be stepping up to deliver cinema-quality visuals right in our homes.

The W5850 is built for serious home theatre enthusiasts. Imagine a massive 200-inch picture with incredibly sharp colors and deep blacks – that’s what this beast is promising. Designed for darkened rooms, it boasts a powerful blue core laser that can throw an 180-inch image from just four meters away. Plus, with its digital four-way lens shift and motorized zoom, setting it up should be a breeze.

But what if you don’t have a dedicated dark room? That’s where the W4100i shines. With a super bright 3200 ANSI lumens output and a 4LED light source, it’s designed for everyday entertainment. What’s really interesting is its AI Cinema Mode, which actually analyzes the content you’re watching and your room’s lighting to automatically adjust the picture for the best possible viewing experience. That sounds incredibly smart!

Both projectors come packed with tech to make your movies and games look their absolute best. They both feature BenQ’s CinematicColor technology, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color space – the same standard used in movie theatres. This means you’ll see colors exactly as the filmmakers intended. They also support HDR-PRO, including HDR10+ and HLG, for incredible contrast and detail in both bright and dark scenes. And for those who care about sound, they offer Dolby Atmos pass-through and eARC support for immersive audio. Gamers will also appreciate the low 17.9ms latency for smooth, lag-free action.

Rajeev Singh, the Managing Director of BenQ India & South Asia, sounds pretty excited about these new projectors. He believes they’re bringing “commercial-grade cinema technology” into our homes, whether it’s a dedicated theatre room or just your living room.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key features:

True 4K UHD resolution: That’s a whopping 8.3 million pixels for incredibly sharp images.

100% DCI-P3 CinematicColor: Get ready for accurate and vibrant colors.

Dolby Atmos & eARC support: Immersive sound to match the visuals.

HDR-PRO (HDR10+, HLG): Stunning contrast and detail in HDR content.

W4100i: Intelligent AI Cinema Mode for optimized picture in any lighting.

W4100i: Built-in Android TV with Netflix and other streaming apps.

W4100i: Bright 3200 ANSI lumens 4LED light source with up to 30,000 hours of life.

W5850: 2600 ANSI lumens (2100 ANSI lumens at 100% DCI-P3) with a long-lasting blue laser.

W5850: Flexible setup with a 1.6x motorized zoom and wide throw ratio.

Low 17.9ms latency: Great for gaming and fast-paced movies.

Now for the part that might make your wallet weep a little: the BenQ W5850 is priced at INR 7,00,000, and the W4100i comes in at INR 4,00,000. They’ll be available through home AV specialists across India starting this month.

While the price tags might seem steep, these projectors appear to offer a truly premium home cinema experience. With their advanced features and focus on picture and sound quality, they could be a compelling alternative to frequent trips to the movie theatre for those who crave the best possible viewing experience at home.

So, is this the beginning of the end for movie theatres as we know them? Probably not entirely. But BenQ’s new projectors definitely raise the bar for home entertainment, offering an immersive and high-quality cinematic experience that might just tempt you to stay in more often.