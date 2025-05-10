NewsAutomobiles

Is This the Future of Riding? Honda’s 2025 CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch Land in India—Here’s What You Need to Know

Honda's 2025 CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch Land in India—Here's What You Need to Know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2025 CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch variants in the Indian market, marking a significant step in motorcycle technology. These models are the first in India to feature Honda’s E-Clutch system, aiming to enhance the riding experience for both new and seasoned riders.

Contents
Pricing and AvailabilityUnderstanding the E-Clutch SystemEngine and PerformanceDesign and FeaturesRiding Experience

Pricing and Availability

The CB650R E-Clutch is priced at ₹9.60 lakh, while the CBR650R E-Clutch comes in at ₹10.40 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open at all Honda BigWing dealerships across India, with deliveries expected to commence by the end of May 2025.

Understanding the E-Clutch System

Honda’s E-Clutch technology, introduced globally in 2023, allows riders to shift gears without using the clutch lever. The system automatically engages and disengages the clutch during gear changes, starts, and stops, providing a smoother and more convenient riding experience. For those who prefer manual control, the clutch lever remains functional, offering flexibility based on rider preference.

Engine and Performance

Both the CBR650R and CB650R are powered by a 649cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox integrated with the E-Clutch system, ensuring seamless power delivery.

Design and Features

  • CB650R: Embracing Honda’s Neo Sports Café design, the CB650R features a minimalist yet muscular look with a round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, and exposed steel frame. It is available in Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colors.
  • CBR650R: The CBR650R sports a racetrack-inspired design with a full fairing and aerodynamic styling. It comes in Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic color options.

Both models are equipped with a 5-inch full-color TFT display that supports Bluetooth connectivity through the Honda RoadSync app, allowing riders to access navigation, call alerts, and message notifications. The suspension setup includes Showa’s 41mm Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) inverted front forks and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload. Braking is handled by dual 310mm front discs and a single 240mm rear disc, complemented by a dual-channel ABS system.

Riding Experience

The introduction of the E-Clutch system is aimed at enhancing the riding experience, particularly in urban traffic conditions. By automating clutch operations, riders can enjoy smoother gear transitions and reduced fatigue during stop-and-go traffic. Additionally, the option to manually operate the clutch provides versatility for different riding scenarios.

With the launch of the 2025 CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch variants, Honda brings advanced riding technology to the Indian market, catering to a wide range of motorcyclists. These models combine performance, design, and innovation, setting a new benchmark in the middleweight motorcycle segment.

