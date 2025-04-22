Is This the Laptop Upgrade You’ve Been Waiting For? ASUS Launches New Vivobooks in India!

Looking for a laptop that can keep up with your demanding day, whether it’s crushing deadlines or unleashing your creative side? ASUS just dropped two new contenders in India, and they might be exactly what you need. Meet the ASUS Vivobook S14 and the Vivobook S14 Flip, bringing a blend of sleek design, robust performance, and features tailored for today’s hybrid lifestyle.

Launched in India on April 22nd, 2025, these latest additions to the popular Vivobook series are clearly aimed at a generation that needs versatility without sacrificing power or portability. ASUS is targeting young professionals, students, and creators with these machines, packing in 13th Gen Intel H-series processors into chassis built to military-grade durability standards.

The Vivobook S14 steps in as a slim and light workhorse. Imagine a laptop weighing just 1.4 kg and measuring a mere 1.59 cm thin – easy to slip into your bag and carry anywhere. Yet, it promises serious power with up to an Intel Core i7-13620H processor. This means handling demanding tasks and multitasking should feel smooth and responsive. Plus, with a large 70WHr battery, ASUS claims up to 18 hours of unplugged productivity, a huge plus for anyone constantly on the move. Its all-metal build with a CNC-engraved logo gives it a premium, modern look that feels sturdy in your hands, backed by US MIL-STD 810H certification for peace of mind.

Viewing content on the Vivobook S14 looks promising too, with a 14-inch FHD+ display featuring a taller 16:10 aspect ratio and an 86% screen-to-body ratio. This means more vertical screen space for documents and Browse with minimal distractions from bezels. Audio gets a boost with Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers. For privacy and convenience, it includes a physical camera shutter and an FHD IR camera for quick and secure logins via Windows Hello. And yes, it has a dedicated Copilot key, a sign of the growing integration of AI into our daily computing.

Now, if you crave more flexibility, the ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip enters the picture. This model embraces versatility with a 360-degree hinge, letting you transform it from a traditional laptop to a tablet, tent, or stand, adapting to how you work, learn, or play. It’s slightly heavier at 1.5 kg but still very portable, and it shares the same military-grade durability as the S14.

Under the hood, the Vivobook S14 Flip features an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, offering a good balance of performance for everyday and creative tasks. It comes with 16GB of onboard RAM, with an extra SO-DIMM slot for potential memory expansion down the line. The 50WHr battery supports all-day use and comes with a 90W fast charger to quickly top up.

The S14 Flip’s 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen display also sports a 16:10 aspect ratio and an 85% screen-to-body ratio. The touchscreen naturally supports stylus input, making it a great option for note-taking or digital art. Audio is handled by Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It includes a 1080p FHD webcam with a privacy shutter and offers a range of ports, including a faster USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and HDMI 2.1, along with Wi-Fi 6E for speedy wireless connectivity.

Both laptops come preloaded with Windows 11 Home, a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home 2024, and a year of Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB cloud storage. This bundle adds significant value right out of the box, equipping you with essential software for productivity and storage.

Speaking about the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President – Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, highlighted the company’s focus on thin-and-light laptops that offer strong performance and versatility. He noted that today’s users need devices that seamlessly transition between work and leisure, and these new Vivobook models, with their powerful Intel processors, AI readiness (thanks to the Copilot key), immersive visuals, and durable design, are built to meet those needs.

The ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407VA) starts at ₹67,990 in India, while the ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip (TP3402VAO) starts at ₹69,990. Both models are available online via the ASUS e-shop and Flipkart. The Vivobook S14 Flip is also available at ASUS Exclusive Stores and other retail partners.

These new Vivobook laptops seem to strike a good balance between features, performance, and price, making them attractive options for a wide range of users in India. If you’re in the market for a new laptop that’s thin, light, powerful, and adaptable, the Vivobook S14 or S14 Flip could be worth a serious look.