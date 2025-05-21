News

Is This the Most Beautiful Laptop Ever? MSI’s Prestige 13 AI+ and Claw 8 AI+ Steal the Show at Computex 2025

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
6 Min Read
MSI

At COMPUTEX 2025, MSI captivated attendees with a harmonious blend of art and technology, unveiling a lineup that includes the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, and the Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition. These devices not only showcase cutting-edge performance but also highlight MSI’s commitment to design excellence and collaborative innovation.

Contents
Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition: A Fusion of Art and InnovationStealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: Performance Meets LuxuryClaw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition: Portable Gaming RedefinedEmbracing the RTX 50 Series: Next-Level Graphics

Green Lin, NB Regional Marketing Manager for India and the Middle East at MSI, shared his thoughts on the latest lineup at COMPUTEX, stating that MSI is shaping the future of gaming and computing through strong collaborations, advanced AI features, and standout design. He highlighted the Artisan Collection, which combines traditional craftsmanship with modern tech, the premium Mercedes-AMG Motorsport models, and the flexible Claw handheld series as examples of how MSI is moving forward. With the new RTX 50 series and several award-winning products, he said MSI remains at the forefront where design, power, and technology meet.

MSI at Computex 2025 1

Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition: A Fusion of Art and Innovation

The Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition stands out with its lid adorned by Katsushika Hokusai’s iconic “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” brought to life using traditional Yamanaka lacquer techniques. This meticulous craftsmanship earned it the COMPUTEX 2025 Best Choice Award, celebrating its unique integration of cultural artistry and modern technology.

Key Specifications:

  • Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V
  • Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533
  • Display: 13.3″ 2.8K OLED, 100% DCI-P3, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500
  • Graphics: Intel Arc 140V GPU
  • Weight: 990g

This laptop exemplifies MSI’s dedication to merging aesthetic appeal with high-performance computing.

Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: Performance Meets Luxury

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Family

Continuing its collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, MSI introduced the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. This model combines sleek design with powerful internals, catering to gamers who appreciate both performance and style.

Key Specifications:

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU
  • Display: 16″ QHD+ OLED, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3
  • Memory: Up to 96GB DDR5
  • Design: Co-branded with Mercedes-AMG, featuring exclusive logos and bundled accessories

This laptop embodies the essence of luxury gaming, delivering top-tier performance in a refined package.

Claw A8

Experience Ultimate Handheld Gaming Freedom with New Claw A8 and Enhanced Claw 8 AI+ Editions

Following the strong reception of the Claw 8 AI+ in late 2024—now an award-winner at COMPUTEX 2025—MSI is expanding its handheld gaming lineup with two new models: the Claw A8 and the Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition. These new options give players the choice between AMD and Intel platforms, letting them pick what suits their gaming style best.

Claw A8 1

The new Claw A8 is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Processor and features fast LPDDR5 memory. It has a bright 8-inch FHD+ touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, making gameplay fluid and responsive. Its design is compact and colorful, and the flexible I/O ports make it easy to connect accessories or displays.

Whether you prefer Intel or AMD, MSI now has a handheld for you—both designed to deliver smooth performance and freedom to game anywhere.

Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition: Portable Gaming Redefined

Claw A8 polar

MSI expanded its handheld gaming lineup with the Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition, offering gamers a portable yet powerful device. Its distinctive white finish with a glittering UV coating ensures it stands out in any setting.

Key Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 258V
  • Graphics: Intel Arc 140V GPU
  • Display: 8″ FHD+ IPS, 120Hz, 100% sRGB
  • Memory: 32GB LPDDR5x-8533
  • Storage: 2TB NVMe SSD

For those preferring AMD, the Claw A8 offers similar features, powered by the Ryzen™ Z2 Extreme processor and available in new color options like white and lime green.

Embracing the RTX 50 Series: Next-Level Graphics

MSI’s latest laptops integrate NVIDIA’s RTX 50 series GPUs, delivering enhanced AI capabilities and superior gaming performance. In benchmark tests, the Stealth A16 AI+ with RTX 5070 Ti achieved impressive frame rates, showcasing the potential of these new graphics cards.

RTX50 Era AI revolution

MSI also provided a glimpse into its future design philosophy with ultra-thin laptops measuring as slim as 13.9mm. These upcoming models will feature 2-in-1 “Flip” designs, premium OLED displays, and support for next-gen stylus input, aligning with Intel’s forthcoming Panther Lake processors.

MSI’s showcase at COMPUTEX 2025 underscores its commitment to blending artistic design with technological advancement, offering products that cater to both aesthetic sensibilities and performance demands.

Are THESE the smartest earbuds you’ve ever seen?
Could your next gaming PC be powered by THIS new ASUS GPU?
Gaming’s Next Level: Are Banijay Asia & NODWIN Gaming About to Change Indian Entertainment Forever?
Can India’s New Tech Alliance Protect Your Digital Life?
Is This the End of Smartphone Innovation? Qualcomm & Xiaomi’s Secret Plan Revealed!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article realme gt Why is the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition the Must-Have Smartphone for F1 Fans?
Next Article asus ai Is This the AI Breakthrough Developers Have Been Waiting For? ASUS and Intel’s New Toolkit Could Change Everything
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Moto Book 60
Moto Book 60 Detailed Review: Is it a Great All-Rounder for ₹62,990?
Why Is Everyone Talking About realme's New Aston Martin F1 Phone?
Why Is Everyone Talking About realme’s New Aston Martin F1 Phone?
By Srishti Gulati
asus ai
Is This the AI Breakthrough Developers Have Been Waiting For? ASUS and Intel’s New Toolkit Could Change Everything
By Vishal Jain
realme gt
Why is the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition the Must-Have Smartphone for F1 Fans?
By Lakshmi Narayanan
asus gaming
Is ASUS ROG’s New 610Hz Monitor the Ultimate Weapon for Competitive Gamers?
By Aditi Sharma
RAYBAN
Are Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses the Next Big Thing in Smart Eyewear?
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like