Is This the Only Change? 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Arrives in India with a Catch!

Motorcycling enthusiasts across India felt a familiar rumble today as Kawasaki officially launched the 2025 Ninja 650. The popular middleweight sport-tourer makes its appearance with a revised look, carrying a slightly higher price tag. But does this update bring more than just a fresh coat of paint? Let’s take a closer look at what the 2025 iteration offers to the Indian rider.

Kawasaki has set the ex-showroom price for the 2025 Ninja 650 in India at Rs. 7.27 lakh. This marks an increase of Rs. 11,000 compared to the outgoing model. For that extra amount, the most apparent difference you’ll notice is the motorcycle’s new appearance. The 2025 Ninja 650 arrives in a striking new ‘Lime Green’ color scheme. While Lime Green isn’t new to the Ninja 650 family, this specific livery sports a bolder design with sharp streaks of white, yellow, and black accentuating the fairings. It’s a look that clearly draws inspiration from Kawasaki’s racing pedigree, giving the bike a sharper, more race-focused edge even while retaining its approachable sport-touring character. This suggests that the standard 2025 Ninja 650 for India is being offered in what is globally recognized as the KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) edition livery.

Underneath the refreshed bodywork, the heart of the Ninja 650 remains untouched. It draws power from the same reliable 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This proven powerplant delivers 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. A slick six-speed gearbox handles transmission duties, paired with an assist and slipper clutch that makes downshifts smoother and reduces rider fatigue in traffic.

The foundation of the 2025 Ninja 650 is the familiar steel trellis frame, contributing to the bike’s manageable 196 kg kerb weight. This makes it one of the more accessible middleweight sport-tourers for many riders. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear, a setup known for offering a balanced ride suitable for both city commutes and highway cruising. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with capable tires.

Braking performance comes from a dual-disc setup at the front with 300mm petal discs and a single 220mm petal disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard, providing crucial stopping power and stability under hard braking.

In terms of technology, the 2025 model carries forward the features introduced in recent updates. A 4.3-inch full-colour TFT instrument console sits proudly in the cockpit, offering clear readouts of essential information. This display also features Bluetooth connectivity through Kawasaki’s ‘Rideology The App’, allowing riders to connect their smartphones for various functions. The bike also includes Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) with two selectable modes, offering an added layer of rider assistance, especially in varying road conditions. Riders also have the option to turn the traction control system off completely if they prefer.

The ergonomics of the Ninja 650 have always leaned towards a comfortable sport-touring posture, and this remains unchanged for 2025. The rider triangle is relatively relaxed for a sportbike, making longer rides more enjoyable. The 790mm seat height is also welcoming for a wide range of riders, making it easier to manage the bike at a standstill.

While the 2025 model with its new livery is now available, there’s a small catch for potential buyers. Some Kawasaki dealerships may still have stock of the previous model year. These older bikes are reportedly being offered with a significant discount of Rs. 25,000, bringing their effective ex-showroom price down to Rs. 6.91 lakh. This presents an interesting choice for customers: pay the premium for the latest color scheme or save a considerable amount on the mechanically identical previous model.

In the Indian market, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 primarily competes with the likes of the Triumph Daytona 660. However, the Daytona 660 sits at a significantly higher price point, making the Ninja 650 a more accessible option for those looking for a capable and versatile middleweight machine with sporty credentials.

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650, while not a major overhaul, keeps the motorcycle fresh with an attractive new paint scheme. The core strengths of the bike – its friendly engine, comfortable ergonomics, and modern features like the TFT display and traction control – remain its key selling points. The slight price hike is notable, but the availability of discounted older stock adds a layer of complexity to the buying decision for potential customers right now. Ultimately, the Ninja 650 continues to offer a compelling package for riders seeking a balanced blend of sportiness and touring capability in the middleweight segment.