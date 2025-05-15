Is This the Smartwatch That Finally Gets Your Health and Style? URBAN Genesis First Look!

Tired of smartwatches that look clunky or miss crucial health insights? Indian brand URBAN has just dropped the Genesis smartwatch, and it’s turning heads with its promise of blending premium design with advanced wellness features. Could this be the all-in-one wearable you’ve been waiting for?

Priced at an enticing ₹3,999 launch offer, the URBAN Genesis boasts a stunning 1.45-inch Super AMOLED round display that stays on, so you don’t have to flick your wrist constantly. The vibrant screen is encased in a full-metal body, paired with a sophisticated stainless-steel block strap. It definitely looks and feels like a premium device that can transition seamlessly from a workout to a dinner party.

But the Genesis is more than just a pretty face. URBAN has packed it with what they call “Industry’s most advanced Quad AI Sensors.” This means it’s constantly monitoring your heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), and even blood pressure. It also keeps tabs on your sleep patterns and stress levels, giving you a holistic view of your well-being. Imagine having all this data right on your wrist, helping you make smarter choices about your health every day.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Genesis offers multiple sports modes to track various activities like walking, running, cycling, and skipping. Beyond fitness, it aims to boost your daily productivity. Thanks to Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker, you can answer calls without reaching for your phone. You also get app notifications, can control your music, and even snap photos remotely.

Durability is also a key aspect. The metallic frame and IP67 water and dust resistance mean you don’t have to baby this smartwatch. It’s built to keep up with your active lifestyle, whether you’re hitting the gym or caught in a sudden downpour.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, emphasizes the vision behind the Genesis: “This device is made to be a true companion in everyday life… It effortlessly transitions between fitness, work, and leisure – all while keeping you connected.” This focus on a seamless blend of health, productivity, and style seems to be at the heart of the Genesis’ appeal.

Key Features at a Glance:

Stunning Display: 1.45” Round Dial Super AMOLED Always-On Display for crisp visuals.

Premium Build: Full-Metal Body with Stainless Steel Block Strap for a sophisticated look.

Stay Connected: Bluetooth Calling with Built-in Mic & Speaker.

Holistic Health Tracking: Advanced Quad AI Sensors for Heart Rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure, Sleep, and Stress monitoring.

Wellness Focus: Dedicated Breather Mode and Stress Monitoring to help you stay calm.

Smart Assistance: AI Voice Assistant Support (Google Assistant or Siri).

Multiple Sports Modes: Track various workouts with detailed data.

Durable Design: IP67 Water & Dust Resistance for everyday use.

Seamless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 for fast and stable pairing.

Long-Lasting Battery: Up to 7 days of usage on a single charge.

Smart Notifications: Get alerts for calls, messages, and apps.

Convenient Controls: Remote Music & Camera Control.

Available now on URBAN’s official website (gourban.in), Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline stores across India, the URBAN Genesis looks like a strong contender in the sub-₹5000 smartwatch segment. It’s promising a blend of style and smart features that could genuinely enhance your daily life. Will it live up to the hype? Only time will tell, but the initial impressions are certainly positive.