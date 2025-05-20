Is This the Ultimate Street Photographer’s Dream? Fujifilm GFX100RF Brings Medium Format Power to India

Fujifilm has officially launched the GFX100RF in India, marking a significant milestone as the first fixed-lens camera in its GFX series. Priced at ₹5,49,999, this medium-format compact camera aims to deliver professional-grade image quality in a portable form factor, catering to both enthusiasts and professionals.

Medium Format in a Compact Body

The GFX100RF features a 102-megapixel large-format CMOS sensor (43.8 x 32.9mm), offering exceptional detail and dynamic range. Paired with Fujifilm’s latest X-Processor 5, the camera promises enhanced performance and processing speed.

Weighing just 735 grams, the GFX100RF is the lightest model in the GFX lineup. Its compact design doesn’t compromise on build quality, featuring a machined aluminum body that ensures durability.

Fixed 35mm F4 Lens with Advanced Features

The camera comes with a newly developed fixed 35mm F4 lens (28mm equivalent in 35mm format), suitable for a wide range of photography genres, including landscapes, travel, and street photography. The lens incorporates ten elements in eight groups, including two aspherical lenses and Nano GI Coating to reduce reflections and enhance sharpness.

A notable feature is the built-in 4-stop ND filter, a first in the GFX system, allowing photographers to shoot in bright conditions without overexposure. Additionally, the lens includes a leaf shutter that syncs flash at any shutter speed, offering more creative control.

AI-Powered Autofocus and Video Capabilities

The GFX100RF introduces AI-powered autofocus, capable of detecting and tracking various subjects, including people, animals, vehicles, and aircraft. This feature enhances focusing accuracy and speed, especially in dynamic shooting scenarios.

For videographers, the camera supports 4K/30P 10-bit 4:2:2 recording with F-Log2, enabling over 13 stops of dynamic range. It also integrates with Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud workflow, facilitating immediate upload of video and image files.

Innovative Design Elements

The GFX100RF features a unique aspect ratio dial, offering nine formats, including 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, and 65:24, allowing photographers to experiment with different compositions.

A digital teleconverter lever enables users to switch between focal lengths of 35mm, 45mm, 63mm, and 80mm (full-frame equivalents: 28mm, 36mm, 50mm, and 63mm), providing flexibility in framing without changing lenses.

The camera is equipped with a 3.15-inch tilt LCD and a 5.76M-dot electronic viewfinder, ensuring clear and accurate image composition.

Battery Life and Connectivity

Powered by the NP-W235 rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the GFX100RF offers approximately 820 shots per charge. It includes dual SD card slots and supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.2 for seamless connectivity.

Availability

The Fujifilm GFX100RF is priced at ₹5,49,999 and will be available through authorized Fujifilm retailers across India.

With its combination of medium-format image quality, compact design, and advanced features, the GFX100RF positions itself as a compelling option for photographers seeking high-resolution performance without the bulk of traditional medium-format systems.