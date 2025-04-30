Is This Your Chance? vivo T3 Ultra Gets a Sweet INR 2,000 Price Cut Starting May 1!

Dreaming of a powerful smartphone without breaking the bank? Get ready, because vivo just made that dream a little closer to reality. The brand announced a significant price drop of INR 2,000 on its high-performance vivo T3 Ultra, making this feature-packed device even more accessible to Indian consumers starting May 1, 2025.

This isn’t just a minor adjustment; it’s a substantial reduction that positions the vivo T3 Ultra as an even more compelling option in the competitive smartphone market. From May 1st, you can grab the vivo T3 Ultra at these attractive new prices:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: INR 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: INR 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: INR 31,999

These prices include all taxes, so the price you see is the price you pay. You’ll find the newly priced vivo T3 Ultra on the vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and at authorized retail stores across the country.

But what exactly are you getting for your money with the vivo T3 Ultra? Plenty, it turns out. This phone is built for those who crave performance and a top-tier mobile experience.

Under the hood, the vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the formidable MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. This chipset is known for handling demanding tasks and games with ease, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience.

The visual experience is equally impressive. The phone boasts a stunning 17.22 cm (6.78-inch) 1.5K AMOLED display. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, scrolling and animations look incredibly fluid. Plus, a peak brightness of 4500 nits means you won’t struggle to see your screen even under bright sunlight.

For photography enthusiasts, the vivo T3 Ultra comes equipped with an advanced camera system. The main sensor is a 50 MP Sony IMX921 with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), helping you capture sharp and steady shots. An 8 MP ultra-wide lens is perfect for fitting more into your frame, and a 50 MP front camera ensures your selfies are crystal clear. If you shoot videos, you’ll appreciate the 4K recording capability with hybrid OIS + EIS stabilization for smooth footage. AI features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance also help you fine-tune your pictures effortlessly.

Beyond performance and cameras, the vivo T3 Ultra is built to last. It packs a large 5500 mAh battery that supports 80 W FlashCharge, meaning you can power up quickly and get back to using your phone. An IP68 rating provides peace of mind against water and dust, and the SCHOTT Xensation® α glass adds an extra layer of durability to the display.

This INR 2,000 price drop makes the vivo T3 Ultra a seriously attractive option for anyone looking for a high-performance smartphone with excellent features across the board. If you’ve been considering this phone, now might just be the perfect time to make it yours.