Is Toshiba’s New Z570RP QLED Gaming TV a Game Changer for Your Living Room?

Global consumer electronics giant Toshiba has just rolled out its latest QLED Gaming TV, the Z570RP. The highlight? It comes packed with the REGZA Engine ZRi, an artificial intelligence-powered engine designed to optimize both picture and sound. This launch feels like Toshiba is aiming for more than just a TV release—they’re positioning the Z570RP as a redefinition of what home entertainment can be.

Mr. Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India, underscored this intent, stating that the Z570RP showcases Toshiba’s vision for next-gen entertainment. According to him, its fusion of Japanese design and AI-driven technology reflects a serious push to make advanced features more accessible, without pushing prices into the stratosphere.

Purpose-built for gaming, streaming, and everyday viewing, the Z570RP brings together AI-enhanced performance with a user-friendly design. There’s even a focus on eye comfort, suggesting this TV is as much about practicality as it is about immersion.

AI Powers Performance

At the core of it all is Toshiba’s REGZA Engine ZRi. This isn’t just a catchy name. It’s essentially the TV’s brain, using AI algorithms to adapt picture and audio output in real time. Whether you’re deep into a late-night movie or caught up in a high-action game, it quietly works in the background to keep everything looking and sounding crisp.

Visually, the Z570RP benefits from Direct Full Array backlighting combined with QLED Color technology. The result? Richer contrast, truer colors, and that vivid clarity you’d expect from something branded as a “gaming TV.” And for gamers, the 144Hz refresh rate is a real bonus. Paired with the dedicated Game Deck interface, this setup is clearly designed with console enthusiasts in mind.

An Immersive Visual Experience

The screen itself uses what Toshiba calls Pure-View Display technology. In practical terms, this helps cut down on screen glare and boosts viewing angles—so, finally, you don’t need the center seat to get the best view. Add to that 360° Surround Upscaling, and you get audio that feels like it’s wrapping around the room, all without cluttering your space with extra speakers.

Features for Modern Homes

Aesthetically, the Z570RP leans into minimalist Japanese design, which blends clean lines with functional details. It manages to look sharp without screaming for attention. There’s also far-field voice recognition built in, which means you can control the TV from across the room—a small touch, but one that feels distinctly modern.

Gaming performance gets another boost with AMD FreeSync Premium support. This helps eliminate screen tearing and lag, keeping gameplay smooth even during high-speed action. Meanwhile, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certifications ensure you’re getting a cinematic experience right in your living room.

Price and Where to Buy

The Toshiba Z570RP QLED Gaming TV is available in a range of sizes—55″, 65″, 75″, 85″, and an impressive 100″ option. Prices start at INR 42,999, which includes a handful of enticing launch offers: a 1-Year JioHotstar Premium Subscription, No Cost EMI options, and exchange deals. If you’re interested, the TV is being sold exclusively through Flipkart starting today.

For a company that’s been in the electronics game for over 70 years, Toshiba seems to be leaning hard into innovation with the Z570RP. Backed by Hisense India Pvt Ltd for manufacturing and support, this release isn’t just about specs on paper. It’s about bringing thoughtfully designed tech into the heart of your home—and maybe, just maybe, changing how we all watch, play, and unwind.