Is Vijay Sales Apple Days Offering Unbeatable Deals on iPhone 16, iPads, and Apple Watch?

Tech lovers and Apple fans across India have their eyes on Vijay Sales this week. The electronics retail chain has kicked off its much-anticipated Apple Days sale, running from May 24 to June 1, 2025. And frankly, it’s kind of a big deal. With slashed prices and tempting bank offers across nearly every Apple product category, this event might just be the nudge people needed to finally upgrade their devices—or maybe take the Apple plunge for the first time.

The sale lineup spans across the latest iPhone 16 series, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and AirPods. Shoppers can explore these offers either in-store at any of Vijay Sales’ 150+ locations nationwide or from the comfort of their home via the official website.

A Closer Look at iPhone Offers

As expected, the iPhone deals are stealing most of the spotlight.

iPhone 16 Series: Apple’s flagship, launched in September 2024, is front and center.

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is going for ₹66,990, which factors in a ₹4,000 instant discount when using ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. Originally, it was priced at ₹79,900.

Prefer a bigger screen? The iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) is available from ₹74,990.

The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) starts at ₹103,990, after a ₹3,000 discount—down from ₹119,900.

As for the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB), it’s listed from ₹1,27,650, again with a ₹3,000 card-based discount.

Previous Generations: If you’re not after the absolute newest, there’s still plenty of value to be had.

iPhone 15 (128GB): ₹58,490 with a ₹3,000 discount.

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): ₹66,990, also after a ₹3,000 cut.

iPhone 14 (128GB): From ₹48,990 with a ₹1,000 discount.

iPhone 13 (128GB): Just ₹42,900—yes, it includes a ₹1,000 bank discount.

All these deals require payment via specific bank cards, so it’s worth double-checking which ones qualify.

iPads for Every Kind of User

Whether you’re a student, a creative professional, or someone who just wants a sleek tablet for streaming and browsing, there’s likely an iPad deal here that fits.

The iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) is available from ₹29,499, thanks to a ₹3,000 bank discount. Some listings might mention “11th Gen,” but the specs align with the 10th Gen.

The iPad Air with the new M3 chip starts at ₹50,499 for the 11-inch model (128GB, Wi-Fi). The larger 13-inch variant is priced from ₹68,999.

If you’re leaning toward the iPad Pro, the 11-inch (M4 chip) begins at ₹86,899, while the 13-inch version starts at ₹114,199—both with ₹4,000 discounts.

Apple Watch and AirPods: Still Trendy, Still Discounted

Apple’s wearables and audio accessories are included in the sale too, and honestly, they’re tempting.

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm): From ₹40,600 with a ₹3,000 discount.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): Starting at ₹20,900, also discounted by ₹2,000.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: If you want the best of the best, it’s available from ₹79,599.

And for audio:

AirPods 4: ₹10,900 after a ₹1,000 discount.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen with USB-C): ₹21,490, discounted by ₹2,000.

MacBooks for Work and Play

If you’re shopping for a more powerful device, the MacBook lineup has its own compelling offers.

MacBook Air (M3 chip): From ₹93,390, with a significant ₹10,000 discount when using ICICI or SBI cards.

MacBook Air (M2 chip): Starting at ₹79,890, also discounted by ₹10,000.

MacBook Pro with M4 chip: Begins at ₹147,900, with a ₹5,000 bank discount. Higher-end Pro and Max configurations are also part of the event.

Other Perks Worth Noting

Beyond the straightforward discounts, Vijay Sales has layered in a few more benefits:

Exchange Bonus: Trade in an old device and get up to ₹10,000 off.

Trade in an old device and get up to ₹10,000 off. MyVS Loyalty Points: Earn points on purchases both online and in-store, each worth ₹1 when redeemed.

Earn points on purchases both online and in-store, each worth ₹1 when redeemed. Display Unit Clearance: Open-box display items are available at even lower prices.

Open-box display items are available at even lower prices. Warranty Plans: Get up to 20% off on Protect+ extended warranty and accidental damage protection.

Get up to 20% off on Protect+ extended warranty and accidental damage protection. Accessory Discounts: Expect reduced prices on essentials like chargers, cables, Apple Pencils, keyboards, and cases.

The Apple Days sale ends on June 1, 2025. While all deals are subject to availability and specific card-based eligibility, this is a rare opportunity to snag Apple products at significantly lower prices. It’s definitely worth checking Vijay Sales’ website or visiting a nearby store to see what’s in stock and what suits your needs.