News

Is Vijay Sales Apple Days Offering Unbeatable Deals on iPhone 16, iPads, and Apple Watch?

Vijay Sales' Apple Days sale is live! Find huge discounts on iPhone 16 series, iPads, Apple Watch, and more. Don't miss these limited-time offers!

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Is Vijay Sales Apple Days Offering Unbeatable Deals on iPhone 16, iPads, and Apple Watch

Tech lovers and Apple fans across India have their eyes on Vijay Sales this week. The electronics retail chain has kicked off its much-anticipated Apple Days sale, running from May 24 to June 1, 2025. And frankly, it’s kind of a big deal. With slashed prices and tempting bank offers across nearly every Apple product category, this event might just be the nudge people needed to finally upgrade their devices—or maybe take the Apple plunge for the first time.

Contents
A Closer Look at iPhone OffersiPads for Every Kind of UserApple Watch and AirPods: Still Trendy, Still DiscountedMacBooks for Work and PlayOther Perks Worth Noting

The sale lineup spans across the latest iPhone 16 series, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and AirPods. Shoppers can explore these offers either in-store at any of Vijay Sales’ 150+ locations nationwide or from the comfort of their home via the official website.

A Closer Look at iPhone Offers

As expected, the iPhone deals are stealing most of the spotlight.

iPhone 16 Series: Apple’s flagship, launched in September 2024, is front and center.

  • The iPhone 16 (128GB) is going for ₹66,990, which factors in a ₹4,000 instant discount when using ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. Originally, it was priced at ₹79,900.
  • Prefer a bigger screen? The iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) is available from ₹74,990.
  • The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) starts at ₹103,990, after a ₹3,000 discount—down from ₹119,900.
  • As for the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB), it’s listed from ₹1,27,650, again with a ₹3,000 card-based discount.

Previous Generations: If you’re not after the absolute newest, there’s still plenty of value to be had.

  • iPhone 15 (128GB): ₹58,490 with a ₹3,000 discount.
  • iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): ₹66,990, also after a ₹3,000 cut.
  • iPhone 14 (128GB): From ₹48,990 with a ₹1,000 discount.
  • iPhone 13 (128GB): Just ₹42,900—yes, it includes a ₹1,000 bank discount.

All these deals require payment via specific bank cards, so it’s worth double-checking which ones qualify.

iPads for Every Kind of User

Whether you’re a student, a creative professional, or someone who just wants a sleek tablet for streaming and browsing, there’s likely an iPad deal here that fits.

  • The iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) is available from ₹29,499, thanks to a ₹3,000 bank discount. Some listings might mention “11th Gen,” but the specs align with the 10th Gen.
  • The iPad Air with the new M3 chip starts at ₹50,499 for the 11-inch model (128GB, Wi-Fi). The larger 13-inch variant is priced from ₹68,999.
  • If you’re leaning toward the iPad Pro, the 11-inch (M4 chip) begins at ₹86,899, while the 13-inch version starts at ₹114,199—both with ₹4,000 discounts.

Apple Watch and AirPods: Still Trendy, Still Discounted

Apple’s wearables and audio accessories are included in the sale too, and honestly, they’re tempting.

  • Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm): From ₹40,600 with a ₹3,000 discount.
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): Starting at ₹20,900, also discounted by ₹2,000.
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2: If you want the best of the best, it’s available from ₹79,599.

And for audio:

  • AirPods 4: ₹10,900 after a ₹1,000 discount.
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Gen with USB-C): ₹21,490, discounted by ₹2,000.

MacBooks for Work and Play

If you’re shopping for a more powerful device, the MacBook lineup has its own compelling offers.

  • MacBook Air (M3 chip): From ₹93,390, with a significant ₹10,000 discount when using ICICI or SBI cards.
  • MacBook Air (M2 chip): Starting at ₹79,890, also discounted by ₹10,000.
  • MacBook Pro with M4 chip: Begins at ₹147,900, with a ₹5,000 bank discount. Higher-end Pro and Max configurations are also part of the event.

Other Perks Worth Noting

Beyond the straightforward discounts, Vijay Sales has layered in a few more benefits:

  • Exchange Bonus: Trade in an old device and get up to ₹10,000 off.
  • MyVS Loyalty Points: Earn points on purchases both online and in-store, each worth ₹1 when redeemed.
  • Display Unit Clearance: Open-box display items are available at even lower prices.
  • Warranty Plans: Get up to 20% off on Protect+ extended warranty and accidental damage protection.
  • Accessory Discounts: Expect reduced prices on essentials like chargers, cables, Apple Pencils, keyboards, and cases.

The Apple Days sale ends on June 1, 2025. While all deals are subject to availability and specific card-based eligibility, this is a rare opportunity to snag Apple products at significantly lower prices. It’s definitely worth checking Vijay Sales’ website or visiting a nearby store to see what’s in stock and what suits your needs.

Is the Apple iPhone 16 Really Available for Just Rs 42,000?
Can Flipkart Minutes Redefine Quick Commerce with a Broader Product Mix?
Is Byju’s App Gone Forever from Google Play Store? Here’s the Shocking Truth
Does WhatsApp’s New Voice Chat Feature Redefine Group Communication?
Is realme GT 7’s 24-Hour Movie Marathon a Game Changer for Your Phone Battery?
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Avatar photo
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Is the Apple iPhone 16 Really Available for Just Rs 42,000 Is the Apple iPhone 16 Really Available for Just Rs 42,000?
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Zebronics Zeb-Silencio 111 Review: Premium Audio for the Everyday Listener?
Zebronics Zeb-Silencio 111 Review: Premium Audio for the Everyday Listener?
By Aditi Sharma
Will Trump’s Tariffs Cripple Apple’s Indian iPhone Dream
Will Trump’s Tariffs Cripple Apple’s Indian iPhone Dream?
By Mahak Aggarwal
Here’s what Microsoft just added to Notepad, Paint, and Snipping Tool!
Are your favorite Windows apps getting AI superpowers? Here’s what Microsoft just added to Notepad, Paint, and Snipping Tool!
By Aditi Sharma
Vijay Sales Launches Apple Days Sale: Major Discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, and More
Vijay Sales Launches Apple Days Sale: Major Discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, and More
By Hardik Mitra
Is the Lava Shark 5G the new budget smartphone to beat at just Rs 7,999
Is the Lava Shark 5G the new budget smartphone to beat at just Rs 7,999?
By Mahak Aggarwal
Has U&i Just Launched the Ultimate Tech Gear for Your On-the-Go Life?
Has U&i Just Launched the Ultimate Tech Gear for Your On-the-Go Life?
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like