Is VinFast’s CAMPI Membership a Game-Changer for Philippine EVs?

VinFast Philippines has officially become a member of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI). Announced on June 5, 2025, this move is more than just a formality—it’s a clear statement that VinFast is serious about embedding itself in the Philippine automotive landscape. By joining CAMPI, the company is now sitting alongside some of the most influential players in the industry, giving it a platform to help shape where mobility is headed in the country.

CAMPI: A Force in Philippine Automotive

Established in 1995, CAMPI has long played a key role in advocating for the automotive industry’s interests in the Philippines. It’s not just another trade group; it represents over 92 percent of the nation’s auto sales as of May 2025. That gives it considerable clout when it comes to policy and regulatory matters.

Working closely with government bodies and various stakeholders, CAMPI focuses on a wide range of issues—from encouraging investment and job creation to promoting environmental responsibility and road safety. It also helps guide standards and frameworks that impact nearly every facet of the automotive ecosystem.

VinFast’s Strategic Alliance with CAMPI

For VinFast, this membership is more than symbolic. It’s a chance to actively collaborate with seasoned automotive veterans to shape the policies and standards that will influence how electric vehicles are rolled out and supported in the country.

Ms. Doan Thi Mai Anh, CEO of VinFast Philippines, emphasized this point: “We are proud to announce that VinFast is now an official member of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI), the country’s leading automotive industry association,” she said. “This milestone marks a significant step forward in our commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the Philippines through clean, smart, and sustainable transportation.”

She further noted that CAMPI membership allows VinFast to work directly with policymakers, industry leaders, and other stakeholders to not only bolster infrastructure but also to ensure responsible vehicle manufacturing and distribution.

CAMPI President Atty. Rommel Gutierrez welcomed VinFast warmly, saying: “VinFast’s entry, as a pure electric mobility brand, marks a significant milestone that is poised to inject renewed momentum into the Philippine automotive industry.”

A Year of Growth for VinFast in the Philippines

VinFast’s induction into CAMPI follows a year of strategic market entry into the Philippines. Over that period, it has steadily built up its visibility with a lineup of smart EVs, evolving sales strategies, and increasingly refined after-sales services.

Backed by Vietnam’s Vingroup and its driven chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast is pursuing an ambitious “For a Green Future” vision throughout Southeast Asia. It’s not just about selling cars; it’s about creating an entire ecosystem, from charging networks to service hubs. That holistic model has seen success in Vietnam and is now being tailored for the Philippine market.

Expanding EV Portfolio for the Philippine Market

VinFast is entering the market with a diverse slate of electric vehicles, including the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9. The aim is to offer a spectrum of sustainable transport options that appeal to different needs and budgets.

Among them, the VF 6 stands out as a potential driver of EV adoption locally. Its solid performance in Vietnam and positive reception in European markets suggest it could be a compelling, affordable choice for Filipino consumers eager to go electric but wary of cost.

The Path Forward for Electric Mobility

VinFast’s CAMPI membership is a telling indicator of where the Philippine auto industry might be heading. The company isn’t just pushing cars—it’s advocating for broader change. Through CAMPI, it now has a direct line to discussions on infrastructure, sustainability, and policy, which could speed up EV adoption.

Government interest in EVs is already growing, and with CAMPI at the table helping shape regulations, VinFast’s involvement could nudge policy in favor of cleaner mobility solutions. That, in turn, might lead to incentives or support systems that benefit both consumers and manufacturers.

For everyday buyers, this means more choice and potentially lower barriers to EV ownership. VinFast’s focus on building out charging stations and service support tackles one of the biggest concerns holding people back from making the switch. As its footprint grows, owning an EV in the Philippines might become not only viable but genuinely practical.

Ultimately, this partnership between VinFast and CAMPI could serve as a blueprint for how legacy automotive institutions and new energy vehicle makers can collaborate. It’s not just a signal of intent—it might be the start of something that reshapes the local automotive scene in a pretty fundamental way.