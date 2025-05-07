News

Is Windows 11's New AI-Powered Start Menu the Upgrade We've Been Waiting For?

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
2 Min Read
Microsoft has unveiled a significant update to Windows 11, introducing a redesigned Start Menu and a suite of AI-powered features under the Copilot+ branding. These enhancements aim to streamline user interactions and boost productivity across the operating system.

A Revamped Start Menu

The new Start Menu offers a more spacious layout with scrollable access to all apps, organized into categories based on usage patterns. This design facilitates quicker navigation and a more personalized experience. Additionally, a phone companion panel has been integrated, allowing users to access messages, calls, and battery status from their synced smartphones directly within the Start Menu.

Copilot+ AI Features

Central to the update is the integration of Copilot+, an AI assistant embedded throughout Windows 11. Users can now interact with the system using natural language to perform tasks such as adjusting settings or troubleshooting issues. For instance, stating “My cursor is too small” prompts the AI to navigate to the appropriate setting for adjustment.

The “Click to Do” feature enhances productivity by enabling contextual actions on selected text or images. Users can summarize content, translate text, or initiate emails directly from the interface, streamlining workflows.

Enhanced Applications

Several native applications have received AI-driven upgrades:

  • Paint: Now includes a content-aware selection tool and the ability to generate digital stickers from text prompts.
  • Photos: Introduces a “Relight” feature, allowing users to adjust lighting in images by adding up to three positional light sources.
  • Snipping Tool: Features “Perfect Screenshot” for automatic cropping, text extraction from images, and an eyedropper tool for color sampling.

Accessibility and Search Improvements

The update brings enhancements to accessibility and search functionalities:

  • Narrator: Provides richer image descriptions to assist visually impaired users.
  • Windows Search: Now supports natural language queries, making it easier to locate files and settings.

Availability

These features are initially rolling out to Windows Insiders using Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs, including the latest Surface devices. Support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ machines is expected to follow shortly.

