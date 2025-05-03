Is Your Chat Missing the Fun? Discover Google Messages’ New Single-Emoji Screen Effects

Google Messages has introduced a new feature that allows users to trigger full-screen animations, known as Screen Effects, by sending a single emoji in a message. This enhancement aims to make conversations more engaging and expressive.

Previously, Screen Effects were activated by specific phrases or pairs of identical emojis. Now, certain single emojis can independently trigger these animations. For instance, sending a single “🎉” emoji may result in a celebratory animation filling the screen. This feature is currently available in the beta version of Google Messages (version 20250430_01_RC000) and is gradually rolling out to users.

The animations are designed to work in both RCS (Rich Communication Services) and SMS conversations, provided that the message contains only the triggering emoji without additional text or characters. This ensures that the animation is clearly associated with the specific emoji sent.

While Google has not released an official list of all emojis that activate Screen Effects, users have reported that emojis like “🎉”, “👏”, and “🌙” are among those that trigger animations. The company encourages users to discover these effects organically, adding an element of surprise and delight to messaging.

For users who prefer a more subdued messaging experience, Google Messages provides an option to disable these animations. By navigating to the app’s settings and turning off the “Show expressive animations” toggle, users can prevent Screen Effects from appearing in their conversations.

This enhancement aligns Google Messages more closely with other messaging platforms that offer dynamic visual effects, such as Apple’s iMessage. By incorporating these features, Google aims to provide a more interactive and enjoyable messaging experience for its users.

As the feature continues to roll out, users are encouraged to explore and share their experiences with the new Screen Effects, contributing to a more vibrant and expressive communication platform.