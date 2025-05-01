News

Is Your Galaxy A Phone Getting Smarter? Samsung’s AI Side Button Update Could Change How You Use Your Device​

Samsung is rolling out a significant update to its Galaxy A series smartphones, introducing the ability to launch Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, by pressing and holding the side button. This feature, previously exclusive to the Galaxy S series, is now becoming available to a broader range of users.​

The update is part of Samsung’s “Awesome Intelligence” initiative, aimed at bringing advanced AI capabilities to more affordable devices. Starting in early May 2025, users of select Galaxy A models will be able to access Gemini directly through the side button, streamlining tasks like checking calendars, finding nearby restaurants, or getting gift suggestions.​

The following Galaxy A series models are confirmed to receive this feature with the One UI 7 update:

  • Galaxy A56 5G
  • Galaxy A55 5G
  • Galaxy A54 5G
  • Galaxy A36 5G
  • Galaxy A35 5G
  • Galaxy A34 5G
  • Galaxy A26 5G
  • Galaxy A25 5G
  • Galaxy A25e 5G
  • Galaxy A24​

The integration of Gemini allows users to perform multi-step tasks across various apps with a single voice command. For example, you can ask Gemini to find a restaurant and send the address to a friend via Messages. This functionality enhances the user experience by reducing the need for manual navigation and input.​

Samsung’s collaboration with Google on this feature underscores the company’s commitment to making AI more accessible. Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office at Samsung Electronics, stated, “We’re excited that Galaxy A series users will now be able to activate Gemini faster and more naturally through a simple gesture that brings intelligent support into the flow of daily tasks.”

The One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, is essential for this feature to function. Users should ensure their devices are updated to the latest software version to take advantage of the new AI capabilities.​

This development marks a significant step in Samsung’s efforts to democratize AI technology, bringing advanced features to a wider audience beyond flagship devices.​

