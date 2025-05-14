Is Your Galaxy Watch or Buds About to Get Smarter? Here’s What Google’s Gemini AI Means for You

News

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
2 Min Read
Samsung is preparing to enhance its wearable devices by integrating Google’s Gemini AI assistant into its Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds 3 series. This development aims to provide users with more intuitive, hands-free interactions, allowing for tasks like setting reminders or summarizing emails through natural voice commands. The integration is expected to roll out in the coming months, aligning with Samsung’s efforts to expand AI functionalities across its ecosystem.

Enhanced Functionality for Galaxy Watches

With the upcoming update, Galaxy Watch users will be able to utilize Gemini for various tasks using natural voice commands. For instance, users can ask Gemini to remember specific information, such as locker numbers at the gym, or to summarize recent emails while multitasking. This hands-free assistance is designed to improve productivity and convenience for users on the move.

Improved Interaction with Galaxy Buds

The Galaxy Buds 3 series will also benefit from Gemini’s capabilities. Users will be able to activate the assistant using voice commands or pinch-and-hold gestures on the earbuds. This feature enables quick access to information, such as weather updates, without the need to interact directly with a smartphone.

Integration Timeline and Compatibility

Samsung has announced that the Gemini integration will roll out “in the coming months.” While specific models have not been detailed, it is anticipated that the latest Galaxy Watch and Buds models will be among the first to receive the update. This move aligns with Google’s broader strategy to expand Gemini’s presence across various devices, including wearables and smart accessories.

The integration of Google’s Gemini AI assistant into Samsung’s Galaxy Watches and Buds represents a step forward in wearable technology. By offering more seamless and intuitive interactions, users can expect enhanced convenience and efficiency in their daily routines.

Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
