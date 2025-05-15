Is Your Garmin Watch Covered? New Policy Offers Peace of Mind, But Beware!

Have you recently bought a shiny new Garmin smartwatch in India? Great news! Garmin India just announced a significant update to its warranty policy, potentially doubling the protection on your recent purchase. But hold on, there’s a crucial catch that could leave some users feeling frustrated.

Garmin is now offering a 2-year warranty on all its watch models launched in India after January 2024. This includes popular series like the Forerunner 165, Fenix 8, Enduro 3, and Instinct 3. This move aims to provide greater value to customers who purchase through authorized channels within India. It also serves as a clear warning: watches bought overseas or via unofficial websites might only come with a standard 1-year warranty. Furthermore, if you need warranty service in India for such purchases, be prepared to potentially pay import duties and GST, as per government regulations.

This new policy is a welcome step for those who bought their Garmin through the proper channels. Imagine the relief of knowing your premium smartwatch is protected for an extra year! It definitely encourages buying from authorized dealers, ensuring you get genuine products and proper after-sales support.

However, the announcement also reveals a concerning issue: some customers have unknowingly purchased unused, refurbished, discontinued, or non-warranty Garmin products without being informed of their lack of warranty. This has understandably led to a “bitter service experience” for these buyers. It’s like buying a car only to find out later it doesn’t come with insurance – a nasty surprise!

To right this wrong, Garmin is offering a limited-time exchange program for these affected customers. If you unfortunately bought a mis-sold Garmin watch (backed by a proper tax invoice), you can exchange it for a 50% discount on a Venu Sq 2 or a 25% discount on other available Garmin watches. This offer runs from June 1st to June 30th, 2025. This initiative shows Garmin is taking responsibility for these past oversights, offering a chance for affected users to get a genuine, warrantied product at a significantly reduced price.

Garmin strongly advises customers to only buy products listed on the official Garmin India website. This simple step can save you from the headache of purchasing a discontinued or non-serviceable product that won’t be covered under warranty. Think of it as your official guide to ensure you’re getting the real deal with the promised support.

If you believe you were sold a Garmin watch without a valid warranty, even if your purchase was within the last year, you can reach out to Garmin’s support team by emailing [email protected]. They promise to acknowledge your request and guide you through the exchange process within 15 days, if your case qualifies.

This two-pronged approach – a longer warranty for new, official purchases and a special exchange program for past mis-sales – indicates Garmin’s commitment to improving customer satisfaction in India. By providing clearer guidelines and addressing past issues, they aim to build trust and ensure a better experience for all Garmin users. So, if you’re eyeing a new Garmin, make sure to buy from authorized sources. And if you’ve had a past issue with a non-warrantied purchase, now might be your chance to find a resolution.