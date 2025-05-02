Is Your Hard Drive Full? Western Digital Deals Hit Amazon & Flipkart This Week!

That dreaded “Storage Full” message. It pops up just when you’re about to save that perfect photo, finish editing a video project, or download essential work files. Running out of digital space is a common frustration today.

If you’re constantly juggling files or deleting memories to make room, now is the time to act. Western Digital, a name long trusted for storage, is offering significant deals on its popular portable hard drives during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale and Flipkart Big Savings Days. These sales events run from May 1st and wrap up on May 8th, 2025.

This limited window provides a chance to upgrade your storage capacity without spending a fortune. Whether you need space for a massive photo library, large video files, or just comprehensive backups of everything important, Western Digital’s My Passport series has been a go-to for years.

The My Passport portable hard drives are known for their reliability and easy-to-carry design. They connect easily using modern USB-C technology and offer strong security features like 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your data safe. Plus, with capacities now reaching up to 6TB, you can store a vast amount of content.

Here’s a look at some of the top Western Digital My Passport deals available:

The WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive in the sleek Black Avenger finish is available for INR 7,049 on both Amazon and Flipkart.

For serious storage needs, the 6TB My Passport Ultra in a striking Blue is priced at INR 15,949 on both platforms.

Another large capacity option, the WD 6TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive (Black Avenger), is available for INR 14,899 on both Amazon and Flipkart.

If 4TB fits your needs, the WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive (Black Avenger) comes in at INR 10,799 across both sales.

Looking for something unique? Western Digital is also featuring the 2TB WD My Passport Ultra, 20th Anniversary Edition. This special drive sports a limited-edition green finish, combining style with robust features like 256-bit AES hardware encryption and automatic backup software. It’s perfect for those who appreciate a distinct look alongside reliable performance. This 20th Anniversary Edition is priced at INR 7,999 and is available exclusively on Flipkart during the sale period.

Upgrading your storage now means you stop worrying about running out of space. You gain the freedom to create, save, and back up your digital life without compromise. These deals offer a practical way to secure your data and enhance your workflow or creative projects.

Remember, these prices are part of specific sale events that end on May 8th. Don’t miss the chance to clear up your devices and gain peace of mind with a reliable Western Digital portable hard drive.