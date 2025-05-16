Is Your Home Truly Safe? Qubo Unveils Smart Locks for Ultimate Peace of Mind!

Feeling secure in your own home is priceless. But with evolving security challenges, are your current door locks really up to the task? Qubo, a brand from the Hero Group known for its smart home devices, is stepping up the game with a fresh lineup of smart door locks designed to offer unmatched protection for every Indian home.

Forget fumbling with keys in the dark or worrying about whether you locked the door. Qubo’s newly launched portfolio includes five distinct smart door locks: the brand-new Nova, Alpha, and Optima, alongside updated 2025 editions of their popular Select and Essential models. This expansion means you can find a Qubo smart lock perfectly suited to your specific needs, door type, and budget.

What makes these locks stand out? Qubo has focused on blending advanced security features with sturdy, India-ready construction. These locks are compatible with wooden doors ranging from 30mm to 60mm thickness, addressing a common requirement in Indian households.

Consider the peace of mind offered by the Qubo Smart Door Lock Nova and Select. Engineered for uncompromising security, these boast five heavy-duty stainless-steel bolts, including a deadbolt. This multi-point locking system provides a formidable barrier against unwanted entry, ensuring your loved ones and belongings are safe.

For those seeking a reliable smart security solution without breaking the bank, the Qubo Smart Door Lock Alpha and Essential offer a compelling choice. Equipped with two strong bolts and multiple locking modes, these locks deliver a practical blend of smart features and affordability.

Interestingly, Qubo is also catering to those new to the world of smart security with the Smart Door Lock Optima. This unique lock doesn’t even require a smartphone app! Featuring four robust bolts, the Optima offers secure locking through a simple and intuitive interface, making it an excellent entry point into smart home security.

But the “smart” in these locks goes beyond just keyless entry. Qubo’s ecosystem allows these door locks to seamlessly integrate with their other smart home security products, such as video doorbells and security cameras. Imagine receiving a real-time alert on your phone when someone approaches your door, and then being able to remotely lock or unlock it – all through the intuitive Qubo App. This interconnected system creates a comprehensive security shield around your home.

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO at Qubo, emphasizes this personalized approach: “Home security is not one-size-fits-all. With our wide range of smart door locks, Qubo is ensuring that every homeowner—regardless of their security requirements, door type, or budget—has access to top-class protection.”

With easy installation and a focus on user-friendly features, Qubo’s new smart door lock range is poised to redefine home security in India. It’s not just about keeping intruders out; it’s about providing you with the convenience and control to feel truly secure, whether you’re at home or miles away.