News

Is Your iPhone Ready for iOS 18.5? Discover the New Features You Might Be Missing

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
3 Min Read
Is Your iPhone Ready for iOS 18.5

Apple has officially released iOS 18.5, introducing several new features and enhancements for iPhone users. While this update is relatively minor compared to previous versions, it brings meaningful changes that enhance user experience and device functionality.

Contents
Pride Harmony WallpaperScreen Time EnhancementsMail App ImprovementsSatellite Connectivity for iPhone 13Apple TV App PurchasesBug Fixes and Security UpdatesHow to UpdateLooking Ahead

Pride Harmony Wallpaper

In celebration of Pride Month, iOS 18.5 introduces the “Pride Harmony” wallpaper. This dynamic wallpaper features colors that shift position when the device is moved, locked, or unlocked, offering a visually engaging experience. The design complements Apple’s 2025 Pride Collection, which also includes a new Apple Watch face introduced with watchOS 11.5.

Screen Time Enhancements

For parents and guardians, iOS 18.5 adds a new feature to Screen Time. Now, when a Screen Time passcode is entered on a child’s device, a notification is sent to the parent or guardian. This enhancement aims to improve digital safety by alerting caregivers to potential unauthorized access.

Mail App Improvements

The Mail app receives usability enhancements in this update. Users can now toggle the display of contact photos directly within the app, streamlining the customization process. Additionally, the “All Mail” view has been made more accessible, allowing users to view all messages across accounts more conveniently.

Satellite Connectivity for iPhone 13

A significant addition in iOS 18.5 is the support for carrier-provided satellite connectivity on iPhone 13 models. Previously, satellite features were limited to iPhone 14 and newer devices. With this update, iPhone 13 users on compatible carriers, such as T-Mobile in the U.S., can access satellite messaging services. This feature is particularly useful in areas with limited cellular coverage.

Apple TV App Purchases

iOS 18.5 introduces the “Buy with iPhone” feature for the Apple TV app on third-party devices. This allows users to authenticate and complete purchases using their iPhone, simplifying the transaction process when using the Apple TV app on non-Apple hardware.

Bug Fixes and Security Updates

The update addresses a bug in the Apple Vision Pro app that could cause a black screen to appear. Furthermore, iOS 18.5 includes over 30 security fixes, enhancing the overall safety and stability of the operating system.

How to Update

To install iOS 18.5, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. If the update is not immediately available, check back periodically as the rollout progresses.

Looking Ahead

As Apple shifts focus to the upcoming iOS 19, expected to be announced at WWDC 2025, iOS 18.5 serves as a stable and secure platform for current users. The update’s enhancements, though modest, contribute to a more refined user experience.

Can This Iconic Audio Partnership Redefine How We Hear Music?
Will These Leadership Shifts Catapult Tech Mahindra to the Top?
Is This the Thinnest Phone Ever? Samsung Just Dropped a Stunning Surprise in India!
Is Your SMS Inbox Flooded with Spam? Truecaller’s New AI Tool Might Be the Lifesaver You Need
Is the New MacBook Air M4 Worth It? Discover How to Save 15,000 on Your Purchase
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Ready to Dominate? ASUS ROG Unleashes Beastly RTX 5000 Laptops in India! Ready to Dominate? ASUS ROG Unleashes Beastly RTX 5000 Laptops in India!
Next Article Is This the Smartest Pair of Glasses You Can Buy in India Today Is This the Smartest Pair of Glasses You Can Buy in India Today? Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Are Here
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Is the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift the Best Hatchback Yet
Is the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift the Best Hatchback Yet? Here’s What Each Variant Offers
By Vishal Jain
BenQ
Is This the End of Movie Theatres? BenQ Just Dropped Jaw-Dropping Home Cinema Projectors!
By Hardik Mitra
Is This the Smartest Pair of Glasses You Can Buy in India Today
Is This the Smartest Pair of Glasses You Can Buy in India Today? Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Are Here
By Vishal Jain
Ready to Dominate? ASUS ROG Unleashes Beastly RTX 5000 Laptops in India!
Ready to Dominate? ASUS ROG Unleashes Beastly RTX 5000 Laptops in India!
By Hardik Mitra
Can a Flip Phone Really Be This Powerful? Motorola Just Dropped a Bomb!
Can a Flip Phone Really Be This Powerful? Motorola Just Dropped a Bomb!
By Hardik Mitra
Can AI Now Manage Your Windows 11 Settings and Text
Can AI Now Manage Your Windows 11 Settings and Text? Here’s What You Need to Know
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like