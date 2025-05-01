News

Is Your LG Smartphone About to Become Obsolete? Final Update Deadline Approaches​ Make Tech Easier

Gauri
By Gauri
3 Min Read
Is Your LG Smartphone About to Become Obsolete

LG Electronics has announced that it will permanently shut down its smartphone update servers on June 30, 2025. This move marks the final phase of LG’s exit from the smartphone market, which began in 2021. After this date, users will no longer receive software or security updates for their LG devices.

Contents
What Does This Mean for LG Smartphone Users?A Brief History of LG’s Smartphone JourneySteps to Take Before the ShutdownThe Broader Implications

What Does This Mean for LG Smartphone Users?

Starting July 1, 2025, LG smartphones will no longer receive over-the-air (OTA) updates. This includes firmware updates, security patches, and any software enhancements. Additionally, the LG Bridge application, which allows users to back up data and perform software updates via PC, will also be discontinued.

While your LG smartphone will continue to function, the lack of updates may expose it to security vulnerabilities and compatibility issues with newer applications. Users are advised to install any pending updates and back up their data before the June 30 deadline.​

A Brief History of LG’s Smartphone Journey

LG was once a significant player in the smartphone industry, known for its innovative designs and features. However, due to declining sales and stiff competition, the company decided to exit the smartphone business in April 2021. At that time, LG committed to providing three years of software support for existing models, a promise that concludes with the upcoming server shutdown.

Steps to Take Before the Shutdown

If you’re still using an LG smartphone, consider the following actions:

  • Install Pending Updates: Ensure your device has the latest firmware and security patches.
  • Back Up Your Data: Use the LG Bridge application or other backup methods to save your contacts, photos, and important files.
  • Explore Upgrade Options: With the end of support, it may be time to consider transitioning to a new device from other manufacturers.​

The Broader Implications

LG’s decision underscores the importance of ongoing software support in the smartphone industry. As technology evolves, manufacturers face challenges in maintaining long-term support for older devices. For consumers, this highlights the need to consider software longevity when choosing a smartphone.​

The impending shutdown of LG’s smartphone update servers is a significant milestone in the company’s transition away from the mobile market. Users are encouraged to take immediate action to secure their devices and data. As the deadline approaches, staying informed and prepared will ensure a smoother transition to alternative solutions.​

Avatar photo
ByGauri
Follow:
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
