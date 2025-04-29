Is Your Living Room Ready for a TV That Thinks? Samsung’s New AI Models Arrive Soon!

Get ready, India! Samsung, the brand that’s been a fixture in our living rooms for years, is about to drop its latest line of televisions, and these aren’t just about stunning picture quality anymore. We’re talking about TVs powered by artificial intelligence that could change how you experience entertainment at home.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new range of Neo QLED, OLED, and QLED AI televisions in India early next month, likely in May 2025. But here’s an exciting part you need to know right now: if you register your interest on Samsung.com, you can get a ₹5000 discount when you decide to buy one of these new models, along with other potential launch offers. It’s a smart move if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your TV.

These upcoming televisions feature something Samsung calls “Vision AI.” Think of it as giving your TV a brain. This on-device AI technology allows the television to understand its surroundings and your preferences. It can adapt picture and sound settings in real-time for the best viewing experience, tailored just for you. Imagine a TV that automatically adjusts brightness based on the room’s light or optimizes audio depending on what you’re watching – whether it’s a movie, sports, or a concert. This isn’t just about better performance; it’s about a TV that actively enhances your enjoyment without you having to constantly fiddle with settings.

Samsung has a long history of leading the TV market. For 19 years straight, they’ve held the top spot globally, according to market research firm Omdia. This didn’t happen by chance. It comes from a focus on pushing boundaries, whether with large, immersive screens or bringing in new technology like the AI found in these new models. Their continued success shows people trust Samsung to deliver quality and innovation.

If you’re curious about what a TV with Vision AI can do and want to be among the first to own one (and save some money while you’re at it), heading to Samsung.com to register your interest makes sense. It’s a simple step to potentially unlock that ₹5000 discount and other launch benefits. Getting ahead of the curve means you could transform your home entertainment experience sooner than you think.