News

Is Your Money Safe in App Wallets? RBI Steps In After BluSmart’s Sudden Collapse

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
3 Min Read
RBI Steps In After BluSmart's Sudden Collapse

The abrupt shutdown of BluSmart, India’s largest all-electric taxi service, has left thousands of users unable to access funds stored in the company’s digital wallet. This incident has prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to scrutinize digital wallets, particularly those linked to electric vehicle (EV) platforms, to assess potential consumer risks and consider regulatory measures.

Contents
What Happened with BluSmart?RBI’s ResponseConsumer Rights and Legal RecourseImplications for the Digital Economy

What Happened with BluSmart?

BluSmart’s digital wallet operated as a closed-loop system, allowing users to preload funds for services like ride bookings and EV charging. Unlike open-system wallets regulated by the RBI, closed-loop wallets are not directly monitored by the central bank, making them more vulnerable in the event of a platform failure.

In April, BluSmart informed customers that it could take up to 90 days to refund the money after users found themselves unable to get a refund or transfer the funds elsewhere. This situation highlighted the lack of safeguards for users who load money into such wallets, especially when the company faces operational issues or allegations of fraud.

RBI’s Response

In light of these events, the RBI has initiated informal consultations with EV charging-point operators and other app-based EV platforms to assess potential consumer risks. The central bank is considering several measures to protect consumers, including:

  • Mandating Escrow Arrangements: Requiring companies to hold consumer balances in escrow accounts, similar to payment aggregators, to ensure funds remain protected if a company shuts down.
  • Extending PPI Guidelines: Applying certain elements of the RBI’s Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) guidelines to large-scale closed wallets to enhance oversight and consumer protection.

While the RBI has not yet taken a formal stance, these potential regulatory changes could have broad implications for India’s digital economy, where platforms rely heavily on prepaid balances to encourage repeat usage.

Customers affected by BluSmart’s shutdown have reported difficulties in retrieving funds from their wallets. Despite the app’s non-refundable policy, legal experts suggest that users have rights and can pursue refunds through customer support, grievance cells, or consumer protection avenues.

Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, customers with e-wallets fall within the definition of a consumer of digital services. If their money remains stuck, they can file a complaint based on its monetary value before the District, State, or National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

Implications for the Digital Economy

The BluSmart incident underscores the need for better protections in India’s fast-growing digital and EV industries, where millions of users rely on app-based payment systems daily. As the RBI considers regulatory measures, companies operating closed-loop wallets may need to reassess their practices to ensure consumer funds are safeguarded.

This situation serves as a cautionary tale for both consumers and companies, highlighting the importance of regulatory oversight and consumer protection in the rapidly evolving digital payment landscape.

Is Your PC Bottlenecking? Kingston FURY’s Blazing-Fast SSD Just Dropped!
Blazing Fast 5G at Home? MediaTek’s New Chipset Could Change Everything!
Tired of Rain Ruining Your Phone? itel’s Got Your Back
Can This Be Real? iQOO Just Dropped a Monster Phone That Changes Everything!
Is Your Phone Ready for the Biggest Android Makeover Yet? Google Unveils Android 16 and Wear OS 6 with Material 3 Expressive Design
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Avatar photo
BySrishti Gulati
Follow:
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article Google Unveils Android 16 and Wear OS 6 with Material 3 Expressive Design Is Your Phone Ready for the Biggest Android Makeover Yet? Google Unveils Android 16 and Wear OS 6 with Material 3 Expressive Design
Next Article Can This Be Real? iQOO Just Dropped a Monster Phone That Changes Everything! Can This Be Real? iQOO Just Dropped a Monster Phone That Changes Everything!
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Truke Mega9 Blue
Leather Luxury on a Budget? Truke’s New Buds Mega 9 Might Just Surprise You!
By Hardik Mitra
Will Google Gemini on Your Samsung Watch and Buds Change Everything?
Will Google Gemini on Your Samsung Watch and Buds Change Everything?
By Hardik Mitra
MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
Is This the Chipset That Will Redefine Your Next Smartphone Experience?
By Hardik Mitra
Microsoft’s May 2025 Patch Tuesday Fixes 5 Actively Exploited Zero-Days
Is Your PC at Risk? Microsoft’s May 2025 Patch Tuesday Fixes 5 Actively Exploited Zero-Days
By Srishti Gulati
CallerDesk Connect App
Tired of Juggling Business Calls on Your Personal Phone? This New App is a Game-Changer!
By Hardik Mitra
Here's What Google's Gemini AI Means for You
Is Your Galaxy Watch or Buds About to Get Smarter? Here’s What Google’s Gemini AI Means for You
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like