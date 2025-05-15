Is Your Mouse Hurting You? Portronics’ New Grip Could Be a Game-Changer!

Tired of that nagging wrist pain after hours on your computer? You’re not alone. Millions face discomfort from using traditional mice. But what if there was a better way? Indian gadget brand Portronics might just have the answer with their newly launched Toad Ergo 3 Vertical Mouse.

Forget the awkward palm-down grip that can strain your forearm. The Toad Ergo 3 boasts an “ergonomic handshake grip.” Imagine holding a glass – that’s the natural, comfortable position this mouse encourages. This design aims to significantly reduce the pressure on your wrist, making those long work sessions or gaming marathons far more bearable.

But comfort isn’t the only trick up its sleeve. This mouse is built for modern multitasking. With “tri-mode connectivity,” you can connect it via the reliable 2.4GHz wireless for lag-free precision or pair it with two different devices using Bluetooth 5.3. Switching between your laptop and tablet becomes a breeze with a simple click. No more fumbling with wires or dongles!

Need pinpoint accuracy for detailed tasks or prefer a faster scroll for browsing? The Toad Ergo 3 lets you adjust the DPI (dots per inch) up to 2400. This means you can customize the cursor sensitivity to match your workflow perfectly. Plus, it features six buttons, including handy forward and back buttons that make navigating web pages and documents much quicker.

Let’s not forget aesthetics. A subtle RGB lighting adds a touch of modern flair to your desk setup without being overly distracting. And with a built-in rechargeable battery and a convenient USB-C port, you won’t be constantly searching for replacement batteries. The smart sleep mode is a thoughtful addition, ensuring you get the most out of every charge.

Weighing in at a mere 148 grams, the Toad Ergo 3 is light enough to carry around without feeling flimsy. It’s compatible with both Windows and macOS, making it a versatile companion for a wide range of users.

Priced at an introductory INR 1,149 and backed by a 12-month warranty, the Portronics Toad Ergo 3 presents an accessible option for anyone seeking a more comfortable and efficient mousing experience. You can find it on Portronics’ official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other major online and offline retailers.

Could this vertical mouse finally be the solution to your wrist woes? It certainly looks promising, combining ergonomic design with practical features for the modern user.