News

Is Your Next AI-Powered Laptop Already Here? Dell Just Dropped a Stunning New Lineup in India!

Hardik Mitra
By Hardik Mitra
4 Min Read
Dell Technologies launches the Intel powered Dell Plus consumer portfolio in India

Just when you thought laptops couldn’t get any smarter, Dell Technologies has thrown down the gauntlet with its brand-new Dell Plus consumer portfolio in India! Forget everything you thought you knew about portable powerhouses. These aren’t just sleek pieces of tech; they’re intelligent companions designed to keep up with your fast-paced life, thanks to the might of Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors and a serious injection of AI smarts.

Imagine a laptop that anticipates your needs, helps you create like a pro, and keeps your data locked down tight. That’s the promise of the Dell 14 Plus, Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus, and the visually stunning Dell 16 Plus. These machines aren’t just upgrades; they represent a fundamental shift in how we interact with our devices.

Let’s dive into what makes these new contenders so compelling. The Dell 14 Plus, now an impressive 11% slimmer, doesn’t compromise on power for its sleek form. Need ultimate flexibility? The Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus effortlessly transitions between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes with its 360-degree hinge. Both of these powerhouses boast the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, complete with dedicated AI engines.

Think instant translations, real-time image enhancements, and seamless integration with Copilot+ features – it’s like having a super-smart assistant built right into your device. And with vibrant QHD+ displays and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, your content will truly come alive. Plus, with up to 22 hours of battery life on the Dell 14 Plus, you can leave the charger at home and stay productive all day long. Weighing in at just 1.55 kg, it’s the perfect blend of power and portability.

For the creators and serious multitaskers out there, the Dell 16 Plus is a visual treat. Its expansive 16-inch FHD+ display, boasting 300 nits of brightness, makes editing photos, designing graphics, or simply enjoying your favorite shows an absolute pleasure. The flexible 180-degree hinge adapts to your workflow, and with up to 20 hours of battery life, your creative flow won’t be interrupted.

But it’s not just about raw power and stunning displays. Dell is also making a strong statement about sustainability. These Plus laptops are crafted with premium, eco-conscious materials like recycled aluminum, steel, and ocean-bound plastics. They even meet stringent environmental standards like EPEAT Gold with Climate+ and ENERGY STAR 8.0 certification, so you can feel good about your tech choices.

Security hasn’t been overlooked either. Each Dell Plus laptop comes equipped with an integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM), providing an essential layer of data protection, giving you peace of mind in an increasingly digital world.

So, how much will these AI-powered marvels set you back? The Dell 14 Plus starts at INR 1,15,799, the versatile Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus begins at INR 96,899, and the creative powerhouse Dell 16 Plus starts at INR 1,08,499 (all prices inclusive of taxes).

Ready to experience the future of computing? The new Dell Plus range is available now at Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, major retailers like Croma, Reliance Retail, and Vijay Sales, as well as multi-brand outlets and leading e-commerce platforms.

Could one of these new Dell Plus laptops be your next unstoppable companion in this AI-driven world? It certainly looks that way!

Is Your Money Safe? RBI Reviews E-Wallets After BlueSmart Fraud Case
How Low Will It Go? Apple iPhone 16 Series Sees Big Price Cuts on Flipkart, iPhone 15 Available Under ₹25,000 – Are These Deals Worth It?
Is Amazon’s Project Kuiper the Next Big Thing in India’s Satellite Internet Race?
Can You Talk to Your Windows 11 PC? Microsoft Tests Hey Copilot Wake Command
Are ASUS’s New White RTX 50 Series GPUs the Coolest Things You’ll See All Year?
Share This Article
Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
Follow:
With 8 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
Previous Article Is Your Mouse Hurting You? Portronics' New Grip Could Be a Game-Changer! Is Your Mouse Hurting You? Portronics’ New Grip Could Be a Game-Changer!
Next Article Say Goodbye to Separate Earbuds! vivo's V50 Elite Edition Packs a Surprise Punch! Say Goodbye to Separate Earbuds! vivo’s V50 Elite Edition Packs a Surprise Punch!
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Airtel launches a FREE, world-first Fraud Detection Solution! Blocks malicious websites in real-time across all apps (WhatsApp, email, SMS & more). Stay safe from online scams!
Is Your Phone Safe? Airtel Just Launched a FREE Tool That Could Save You From Online Scams!
By Hardik Mitra
Pixel Watch's Subtle Makeover
Pixel Watch’s Subtle Makeover: Is Google’s Material 3 Expressive the Upgrade You Didn’t Expect?
By Gauri
Is Your Garmin Watch Covered? New Policy Offers Peace of Mind, But Beware!
Is Your Garmin Watch Covered? New Policy Offers Peace of Mind, But Beware!
By Hardik Mitra
Why Is Samsung Mocking iPhone’s Weight in Its New Galaxy S25 Edge Ad
Why Is Samsung Mocking iPhone’s Weight in Its New Galaxy S25 Edge Ad?
By Gauri
Is This the Smartwatch That Finally Gets Your Health and Style? URBAN Genesis First Look!
Is This the Smartwatch That Finally Gets Your Health and Style? URBAN Genesis First Look!
By Hardik Mitra
Say Goodbye to Separate Earbuds! vivo's V50 Elite Edition Packs a Surprise Punch!
Say Goodbye to Separate Earbuds! vivo’s V50 Elite Edition Packs a Surprise Punch!
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like