Is Your Old Headset Letting You Down? Lyne Just Launched 4 Audio Upgrades You Need To See!

Are you tired of your headphones dying mid-commute or your speaker sounding weak during your home workout? Lyne Originals, a brand known for making quality smart accessories accessible, just dropped four new audio products designed to fix those exact problems without emptying your wallet.

They call this new lineup the Rover 49 Neckband, CoolPods 3 Pro TWS, JukeBox 6 Pro Bluetooth Speaker, and Photon 34 Wired Earphones. Each is built with features designed for how people actually live and use audio today – whether you’re hitting the gym, focused on work, deep in a gaming session, or just relaxing with music or a movie.

Lyne Originals wants to be your go-to for smart, good-looking audio gear that performs well for India’s tech users.

Mr. Kavya Vij, Chief Product Manager at Lyne Originals, explains the thinking behind the launch. “Our goal is always to mix good prices with clever design,” he said. “We built each of these new products thinking about real daily needs – things like long-lasting batteries for busy days or soundscapes that pull you into your game. We make accessories that fit into how our customers live, always connected and on the go.”

Let’s take a closer look at what each new product offers:

Rover 49 Neckband: Music That Lasts and Lasts

This neckband is built for the long haul. It offers an amazing 60 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a standby time reaching 1600 hours. Imagine charging it just once a week or even less! It uses Bluetooth 5.4 for a stable link and charges quickly through its Type-C port. A 10.2mm driver delivers crisp sound. Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) helps keep your calls clear. It comes in three stylish colors, making it a solid choice for daily wear.

CoolPods 3 Pro TWS: Ready for Gaming and Clear Calls

The CoolPods 3 Pro true wireless earbuds pack lots of features into a small package. They offer a total of 40 hours of battery life with the charging case and use Bluetooth 5.4. These buds include a Hall Switch Function and a dedicated Game Mode, making them great for mobile gaming. Fast Type-C charging means less downtime. With a Quad Silicon Mic setup, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), your audio and call quality stay sharp. A 12mm driver gives you bold sound. Find them in three bright colors.

JukeBox 6 Pro: Portable Speaker with Handy Extras

If you need sound on the go, the JukeBox 6 Pro speaker delivers 10W of audio output for about 6 hours of music time. It includes a built-in stand for your mobile phone, perfect for watching videos or taking calls hands-free. You can play music from a USB drive, AUX cable, or TF card, plus it connects wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.3. Available in five colors, this speaker works well for small gatherings, adding energy to your workout, or just casual listening around the house.

Photon 34 Wired Earphones: Simple, Reliable Sound

For those who prefer a wired connection or need a dependable backup, the Photon 34 earphones are a great pick. They use a Type-C connector, offer a 10mm driver for dynamic bass and surround sound, and have a 1.2m cord. A high-definition microphone makes calls and meetings clear. These are ready for work, gaming, music, and calls, providing consistent, rich audio quality.

Getting Your Hands On Them

You can find all four of these new Lyne Originals products across India at major mobile accessory stores and through online shopping sites.

Here are the starting prices:

Rover 49 Neckband: ₹549

CoolPods 3 Pro TWS: ₹1049

JukeBox 6 Pro Speaker: ₹899

Photon 34 Wired Earphones: ₹199

Lyne Originals even has a deal: buy 20 Rover 49 Neckbands and get a helmet free.

With these launches, Lyne Originals keeps making smart, high-performing products that fit into a connected lifestyle, all while keeping prices affordable.