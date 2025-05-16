Is Your Refrigerator a Work of Art? Whirlpool’s New Lapis Grandé Might Just Be!

Tired of boring, boxy refrigerators? What if your kitchen appliance could be a stunning centerpiece, drawing inspiration from the Earth’s most beautiful elements? Whirlpool India just unveiled its Lapis Grandé Collection, a premium range of glass door refrigerators that aims to redefine modern home refrigeration by fusing nature-inspired designs with cutting-edge technology. Could this be the upgrade your kitchen desperately needs?

Inspired by the timeless elegance of natural stones and materials, the Lapis Grandé collection appears to be more than just a cooling appliance. It’s a deliberate blend of nature’s artistry and Whirlpool’s renowned cooling prowess. Mr. Nakul Tewari, Vice President – Marketing at Whirlpool of India, aptly described the vision: “With Lapis Grandé, we’ve gone beyond just function and reimagined the refrigerator as a style statement for the modern Indian kitchen. By fusing nature’s artistry with Whirlpool’s technology, this range offers an experience that is both luxurious and deeply intuitive.

The collection showcases two distinctive finishes, each telling a unique design story:

Cavestone: Imagine the raw power and texture of ancient volcanic stone brought into your kitchen. The Cavestone finish embodies this rugged strength, offering a bold look that speaks of transformation and enduring beauty. It’s a statement for those who appreciate a touch of the dramatic in their home décor.

Jade Marble: This finish pays homage to the natural sophistication of marble and the calming hues of jade. The flowing veins are designed to reflect both strength and serenity, transforming the refrigerator into a genuine statement piece. It’s for those who seek elegance and tranquility in their living spaces.

Both the Cavestone and Jade Marble designs feature easy-to-clean glass doors, promising lasting beauty with minimal effort. This addresses a practical concern many homeowners face – maintaining the pristine look of their appliances.

Beyond the striking aesthetics, the Lapis Grandé range is packed with Whirlpool’s proprietary innovations, promising powerful performance and intuitive convenience. Key features include:

Glass Door Elegance: The scratch-resistant, easy-to-clean glass doors in these nature-inspired finishes are designed to elevate the look of any modern kitchen. They are not just visually appealing but also practical for everyday use.

India’s Fastest Convertible Refrigerator: This feature allows users to convert the freezer to a fridge in just over 10 minutes. This rapid conversion capability offers unparalleled flexibility, especially when you need extra refrigerator space for gatherings or specific food storage needs.

10-in-1 Convertible Modes: This offers a wide array of cooling options to suit various needs and optimize energy consumption. Whether you need maximum freezer space, extra fridge space, or specialized cooling for specific items, these modes provide the versatility to adapt.

Upto 99% Bacterial Growth Prevention with Microblock Technology: This addresses a crucial aspect of food safety and hygiene. The Microblock technology is designed to inhibit the growth of bacteria inside the refrigerator, helping to keep food fresher for longer and providing peace of mind.

Upto 2x Longer Vitamin Preservation with 6th Sense Nutrilock Technology: This feature focuses on maintaining the nutritional value of stored food. The 6th Sense Nutrilock Technology is engineered to create an optimal environment that helps preserve vitamins and nutrients in fruits and vegetables for twice as long compared to standard refrigerators.

The Lapis Grandé Glass Door Refrigerators will be available in 327L and 308L capacities, with prices starting from INR 40,500. The range will be accessible across all leading retail stores and online platforms, making it convenient for interested buyers to explore and purchase.

Could the Whirlpool Lapis Grandé collection be the perfect marriage of art and technology for your kitchen? It certainly seems to offer a compelling combination of stunning visual appeal and practical, advanced features. If you’re looking to make a statement with your refrigerator while enjoying the benefits of modern cooling technology, this new range might be worth a closer look.

To explore the Lapis Grandé collection further, you can visit www.whirlpoolindia.com.