Is Your Samsung Galaxy from 2021 or 2022? You Might Be Eligible for the New Android 15 One UI 7 Update

By Mahak Aggarwal
3 Min Read
Samsung has officially begun rolling out its Android 15-based One UI 7 update to Galaxy smartphones from 2021 and 2022, marking a significant milestone for users eager to experience the latest features on their older devices. The update, which had previously been available for newer models like the Galaxy S24 series, is now reaching a broader range of devices, including the Galaxy S21, S22, and various foldable models.

Contents
Which Devices Are Receiving the Update?Key Features of One UI 7

Which Devices Are Receiving the Update?

As of early May 2025, the One UI 7 update is being deployed to the following Samsung devices:

  • Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Key Features of One UI 7

One UI 7 brings several enhancements and new features to Samsung devices:

  • Redesigned Quick Settings and Notification Panel: The interface has been overhauled for improved usability, featuring a cleaner layout and dynamic color options.
  • Enhanced Customization: Users can now adjust app icon sizes, shapes, and labels, as well as widget transparency and background colors.
  • Improved Animations and Transitions: The update introduces smoother animations, contributing to a more polished user experience.
  • Security Updates: The rollout includes the April 2025 security patch, ensuring devices are protected against the latest threats.

While some of the advanced AI features introduced with the Galaxy S24 series may not be available on older models due to hardware limitations, the core improvements in One UI 7 significantly enhance the overall user experience.

How to Update Your Device

To check for the One UI 7 update on your eligible Samsung device:

  1. Navigate to Settings.
  2. Tap on Software Update.
  3. Select Download and Install.

Ensure your device is connected to Wi-Fi and has sufficient battery life before initiating the update process.

Samsung’s commitment to providing software updates for its devices ensures that users can enjoy new features and security enhancements even on older models. The company plans to continue rolling out One UI 7 to additional devices, including certain Galaxy A series models, in the coming weeks.

For users of 2021 and 2022 Samsung smartphones, the arrival of One UI 7 offers an opportunity to experience the latest Android features without the need to upgrade to a newer device.

Leave a Comment

