Is Your Smart Home Secure? Qubo’s New Government Certification Changes Everything!

Qubo achieves major government clearance for its security cameras and video doorbells, setting a new standard for smart home security in India.

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
qubo camera

Qubo, the smart device brand under the Hero Group umbrella, has just announced a milestone that could reshape how we think about home security. The company has officially secured the Essential Requirements (ER) clearance under the Internet of Things Security Certification Scheme (IoTSCS). This isn’t just any certification—it’s one administered by the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate, part of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Why Government Certification Matters NowUnderstanding ER ClearanceThe Importance for ConsumersQubo’s Certified Product RangeA Step Forward for Indian Smart Technology

It might sound like another technical box ticked, but it’s a bigger deal than it seems. For Qubo, it underscores a commitment to safer, smarter homes in India—with products designed and built entirely within the country. In a market brimming with imported surveillance devices, this gives Qubo a real edge.

Why Government Certification Matters Now

There’s no getting around it: in today’s world, with geopolitical tensions simmering and digital privacy becoming a hot-button issue, national security matters more than ever. And the Indian government’s push for tech self-reliance only amplifies this. That’s where certifications like the ER clearance come in. They don’t just verify functionality—they guarantee trust.

Qubo, for its part, hasn’t waited around. The company has been investing steadily in building its technology stack from scratch. That means proprietary software, firmware, and critically, data systems that prioritize security—encrypted transmission, domestic cloud storage, and the works.

Understanding ER Clearance

So, what exactly does ER clearance entail? Under the IoTSCS framework, it’s a comprehensive certification process that tests and validates a range of cybersecurity and operational criteria:

  • Cybersecurity compliance
  • Tamper-proof hardware design
  • Secure communication and data encryption protocols
  • Trusted manufacturing and supply chain processes
  • Secure firmware and over-the-air (OTA) updates
  • Long-term performance and reliability

All of this aligns with a broader national mission: to build a robust digital ecosystem where consumer privacy and national interests aren’t afterthoughts, but priorities.

The Importance for Consumers

In recent months, India has taken clear steps to restrict the use of unregulated or foreign surveillance tech—especially in sensitive public zones. Some well-known international brands, unable to meet the evolving security benchmarks, have already faced procurement bans.

In contrast, Qubo’s position as a homegrown brand that meets (and now exceeds) India’s highest security standards makes a compelling case for local buyers. For families and individuals, this offers a rare peace of mind: smart home gadgets that are not only cutting-edge, but also backed by government-verified cybersecurity protocols.

Qubo’s Certified Product Range

The ER clearance now officially covers Qubo’s flagship range of smart security cameras and video doorbells. These devices pack a serious punch:

  • End-to-end data encryption
  • Indian cloud infrastructure
  • AI-powered threat detection
  • Seamless remote access and monitoring

Together, these features form a cohesive, reliable security solution—not just smart, but smartly regulated.

A Step Forward for Indian Smart Technology

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO & Founder of Qubo, didn’t hold back his enthusiasm: “Security and trust are at the heart of every Qubo product.” To him, this ER clearance is more than a technical win. It’s a milestone for Indian innovation. “We’re proud to be setting a new bar for secure, locally-developed smart home ecosystems.”

Avatar photo
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
