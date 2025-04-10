Is Your Smart TV Making You Wait? This Indian Brand Says No More!

Tired of staring at a spinning wheel on your brand-new smart TV? Do you find yourself yelling at the remote because it takes ages to respond? You’re not alone. Millions of Indian households are battling the “Slow TV Epidemic,” and a new player, Lumio, is stepping onto the scene with a bold promise: the fastest smart TVs in India.

Born from Circuit House Technologies in April 2024, Lumio has just unveiled its debut lineup – the Lumio Vision 9 and Lumio Vision 7 series. These aren’t just incremental upgrades; they’re built from the ground up with a singular focus: to eliminate the frustration of sluggish smart TV performance.

The Silent Struggle: India’s Battle with Slow Smart TVs

While India’s $5 billion smart TV market has seen massive growth, with approximately 60 million units shipped in the last eight years, a significant issue persists. Lumio’s own research pinpoints slow and laggy interfaces as the number one pain point for Indian smart TV users. From delayed app loading times to unresponsive buttons, this “Slow TV Epidemic” is dampening the home entertainment experience for many.

Enter Lumio: The Speed Revolution

Raghu Reddy, CEO of Circuit House Technologies, Minion Remote with TLDR shortcut key puts it plainly: “We’ve built the fastest TVs in India to end the Slow TV epidemic once and for all.” This isn’t just marketing talk. Lumio has armed its new TVs with powerful components designed for speed. Both the Vision 9 and Vision 7 series boast a Flagship Boss Processor and 3GB of DDR4 RAM. This combination aims to deliver a fluid and responsive user experience, finally allowing viewers to navigate menus and launch apps without frustrating delays.

Beyond Speed: Picture and Sound That Thrill

Lumio understands that a great TV is more than just fast. The Vision 9 and Vision 7 also prioritize stunning visuals and immersive audio.

The Lumio Vision 9, a QD-Mini LED masterpiece, features 1920 Blue Mini-LEDs with a quantum dot enhancement layer. This technology translates to unparalleled contrast and vibrant colors, reaching up to 900 nits of peak brightness. With color gamut coverage exceeding 100% of DCI-P3 and 81% of Rec 2020, and a color accuracy (Delta E) of just 1.71, the 55-inch Vision 9 promises a truly breathtaking picture.

The Lumio Vision 7, a QLED powerhouse, offers impressive picture quality with up to 400 nits of brightness. Its color gamut coverage reaches up to 114% of DCI-P3 and 83% of Rec 2020, with a color accuracy (Delta E) as low as 1.08. Available in 43, 50, and 55-inch sizes, the Vision 7 caters to a wider range of households without compromising on picture quality.

Both series come equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic viewing experience. Lumio has also incorporated DGS Audio with a Quad Speaker System, featuring up to 150% more speaker cavity for richer sound.

Smart Features Tailored for India

Lumio isn’t just about raw power. They’ve also considered the content needs of Indian consumers. The new TLDR app offers a streamlined experience for sports and music lovers. Sports fans can access live matches, schedules, results, highlights, and analysis for Cricket and Football, with more sports to be added. Music enthusiasts can easily find trending playlists, new releases, and their own YouTube playlists, cutting through the clutter of endless scrolling. The dedicated TLDR button on the included “Minion Remote” provides instant access to this curated content.

Running on Google TV, Lumio Vision TVs offer access to over 400,000 movies and TV shows across more than 10,000 apps. Features like Google Cast, Virtual Remote, customizable Google Photos screensavers, and even Google’s Gemini integration for AI summaries and custom wallpapers enhance the smart TV experience.

Built to Last, Backed by Trust

Lumio emphasizes durability and reliability. Their TVs undergo over 60 stringent quality tests tailored to India’s specific conditions, including dust, humidity, and power fluctuations. Manufactured at the Dixon plant, these TVs come with a 2-year comprehensive warranty, further backed by a pan-India after-sales network with over 300 service centers covering 19,000+ pincodes.

Availability and a Special Offer

Lumio Vision TVs will be available for pre-order on Amazon.in starting April 23, 2025, with prices beginning at INR 29,999. As a special launch offer, all pre-order customers between April 23rd and 30th will receive an extended 3-year warranty (2 years comprehensive + 1 year extended).

Say Goodbye to Slow TV?

With its focus on speed, impressive display and audio technologies, and features tailored for Indian consumers, Lumio is making a strong statement in the premium smart TV market. If you’ve been frustrated by the sluggish performance of your current smart TV, Lumio’s promise of blazing speed might just be the answer you’ve been waiting for. Keep an eye out for their pre-order launch on Amazon.in – it could be time to finally say goodbye to the “Slow TV Epidemic.”