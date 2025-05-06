Is Your Smartphone About to Get a Whole Lot Smarter, Especially If You’re in India?

TECNO is rolling out HiOS 15, its newest Android-based custom operating system, on May 6th, 2025. This update aims to make your smartphone experience more intuitive and relevant, with a special focus on users in India.

TECNO says it listened to what smartphone users want: devices that are not just powerful, but also easy to use, personalized, and culturally connected. HiOS 15 is their answer, designed to smoothly blend advanced AI, boost performance, and resonate with local Indian nuances.

A key part of this India-centric approach is TECNO’s commitment to “made in India, made for India.” They’ve teamed up with Indian AI company Sarvam AI, known for its strong capabilities in Indian languages. This collaboration is set to make AI a practical, everyday tool for Indian users.

What’s New in HiOS 15?

Performance and Longevity: Faster and More Stable

TECNO has focused on making HiOS 15 feel quick and reliable.

Cleaner OS: They’ve cut down on pre-installed apps by 40%, meaning your device should feel lighter and faster from the get-go.

Fresh Look: Expect new animations for smoother screen transitions, stylish AI-generated and dynamic wallpapers, and minimalist icons for a modern interface.

Quicker App Navigation: The animation engine has been tweaked, reportedly making app exit times 15% faster.

Smooth Multitasking (MemFusion 3.0): TECNO claims you can run over 25 apps simultaneously without slowdowns.

Enhanced Privacy (Blank Data): A feature called “Blank Data” aims to protect your real information from apps.

Optimized Memory: Memory defragmentation works to keep RAM and storage efficient for smoother operations.

Stable Under Pressure (Sensory Scheduling 2.0): The system has apparently passed a 25-app stress test without any frame drops during multitasking.

Wireless Mic Mode: Turn your phone into a portable microphone by connecting it to a speaker – handy for parties or announcements.

Ella AI: Your New Indian Language Assistant (#BetterAskElla)

The Ella AI assistant is a major highlight, especially for Indian users.

Speaks Your Language: Ella currently understands Hindi and will soon support Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi through over-the-air (OTA) updates by the end of this year.

AI Call Assistant: Get real-time translations, transcriptions, and summaries of your calls, including WhatsApp calls.

AI Auto Answer: This feature can automatically answer calls when you’re busy and provide smart summaries.

Clearer Calls (AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression): It blocks out background noise so your voice is the main focus during calls.

Writing and Document Help: Ella can summarize, rewrite, or expand text. It can also convert handwritten notes into editable Word or PDF files.

Understands Your Screen (AI Screen Awareness): Ella can understand what’s on your screen to offer relevant assistance.

AI-Powered Creativity

HiOS 15 brings AI tools for your photos and visuals.

Voice-Controlled Editing (AI Eraser 2.0 & Image Extender): Use voice commands to edit or expand parts of an image.

Personalized Wallpapers (AI Wallpaper Generator, Vogue Portraits & Artboard): Create unique wallpapers from text or sketches.

Sharper Images (AI Sharpness Plus): Instantly sharpen blurry photos, even without an internet connection.

AI for Visual Privacy

Smart Blurring for Screenshots (Smart Privacy with AI Blurring): The system can intelligently detect and automatically obscure private details in screenshots before you share them.

Beyond these core features, HiOS 15 introduces a refreshed user interface with sleek animations, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support, and a redesigned dropdown control panel. TECNO also mentions a reduction in bloatware for upcoming devices.

HiOS 15 appears to be a significant step for TECNO, focusing on bringing accessible AI, localized features for India, and smoother performance to its users.