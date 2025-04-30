Is Your Smartphone Feeling SLOW? POCO’s Massive Sale on Flipkart Could Save You BIG!

If your phone struggles to keep up, or you’re tired of squinting at a dull screen, get ready. POCO, the brand that shook up India’s online smartphone market, is dropping jaw-dropping discounts on its most popular phones during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Savings Days sale, also known as the SASA LELE Sale. Mark your calendars: from May 2nd to May 8th, 2025, you can grab a new POCO at a price you might not see again soon. And if you’re a Flipkart Plus or VIP member? You get a head start on May 1st at 12 PM.

This isn’t just any sale; POCO is calling this their biggest price drop yet. Whether you need raw power for gaming, a future-proof 5G device that won’t empty your wallet, or a reliable phone for everyday tasks, there looks to be a deal waiting for you.

Here’s a peek at some of the expected heavy hitters and their potential sale prices (with bank offers factored in):

POCO C71: Starting from ₹5,799 (for the 4+64 Airtel variant) and going up to ₹7,299 (for the 6+128). Imagine getting a phone with a large 6.88-inch HD+ 120Hz display and Android 15 at this price!

POCO C75: The 4+64GB could hit ₹7,699, while the 4+128GB might be available for ₹8,499. This one’s touted as an affordable 5G option with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 and a 50MP Sony camera.

POCO M7: The 6+128GB variant could be yours for ₹9,499, and the 8+128GB for ₹10,699. POCO claims this is India’s fastest 5G phone under ₹10K, packing a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and a 50MP Sony camera.

POCO M6 Plus: Look out for the 6+128GB at ₹9,999 and the 8+128GB at ₹10,999. This phone boasts a 6.79-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and a massive 108MP camera.

POCO M7 Pro: The 6+128GB could drop to ₹11,999, and the 8+256GB to ₹13,999. Expect a bright 6.67-inch GOLED display and 45W fast charging here.

POCO X7 5G: The 8+128GB variant is expected at ₹15,999, and the 8+256GB at ₹17,999. This phone features a tough 1.5K AMOLED curved display and a Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip.

POCO X7 Pro: Get ready for the 8+256GB at ₹22,999 and the 12+256GB at ₹24,999. This model promises serious power with the Dimensity 8400 Ultra and a large 6550mAh battery.

POCO F6: The 12+256GB variant is listed at ₹22,999. This is highlighted as the lowest priced phone with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Keep in mind that these prices factor in potential bank offers, specifically on HDFC, Axis, and ICICI credit and debit card transactions, including EMI options.

Why is this sale a big deal? POCO is known for offering strong specifications for the price, and these discounts make their lineup even more accessible. You get features like high refresh rate displays, capable processors, good cameras, and large batteries across different price segments. For example, the POCO X7 brings a high-end display usually found on more expensive phones to a lower price point during this sale. The POCO M7 Pro offers a super bright screen, a feature that makes a real difference when using your phone outdoors. Even the budget-friendly C-series phones are coming with features like large displays and the latest Android version.

Whether you’ve been patiently waiting for the right moment to upgrade or you suddenly realize your current phone just isn’t cutting it anymore, this Flipkart sale looks like the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Don’t miss your chance to grab a POCO smartphone at a potentially record-low price.

Add your desired POCO phone to your cart and be ready when the sale goes live. These deals are likely to be popular, and stock might not last long!