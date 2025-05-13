News

Is Your SMS Inbox Flooded with Spam? Truecaller’s New AI Tool Might Be the Lifesaver You Need

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
3 Min Read
Is Your SMS Inbox Flooded with Spam

In a world where our phones buzz incessantly with messages—many of them spam—Truecaller has unveiled a feature designed to bring clarity to the chaos. The company has introduced AI-powered Message IDs, aiming to help users distinguish essential communications from the clutter.

What Are Message IDs?

Launched in India and 30 other countries, Message IDs utilize artificial intelligence and large language models to scan SMS inboxes directly on users’ devices. This on-device processing ensures that personal data remains private. The feature identifies critical messages such as bank alerts, one-time passwords (OTPs), delivery updates, flight itineraries, and payment reminders. These messages are then highlighted with a green checkmark, indicating they originate from verified businesses.

How It Works

To activate Message IDs, users need to grant Truecaller two permissions: “Read SMS” and “Display Over Other Apps.” Once enabled, the app provides real-time notifications for important messages, summarizing key details to facilitate quick action. For instance, a message about a flight delay would be summarized and displayed prominently, allowing users to stay informed without sifting through their inboxes .

Enhancing Trust with Green Message IDs

In an era, rife with scams and spoofed messages, Truecaller has added an extra layer of security. Messages from verified businesses are marked with a green checkmark, signaling their authenticity. This visual cue helps users quickly identify trustworthy communications, reducing the risk of falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

Broad Accessibility

Truecaller’s Message IDs are not limited to premium subscribers. The feature is available to all users and supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Swahili, and Spanish. This inclusivity ensures that a diverse user base can benefit from the enhanced message filtering capabilities.

User Feedback and Continuous Improvement

Truecaller encourages users to provide feedback on the AI-generated summaries. This input is vital for refining the feature, ensuring that the AI continues to improve in accurately identifying and summarizing important messages.

A Step Towards Smarter Communication

With the introduction of AI-powered Message IDs, Truecaller aims to transform how users interact with their SMS inboxes. By leveraging AI to highlight essential messages and verify senders, the company seeks to make digital communication more secure and efficient. As the feature rolls out globally, users can look forward to a more organized and trustworthy messaging experience.

Avatar photo
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
