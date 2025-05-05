Is YouTube’s New 219 Duo Plan the Perfect Solution for Couples and Roommates?

YouTube is piloting a new two-person Premium subscription plan in India, offering users a more affordable way to enjoy ad-free content and other benefits.

What Is the Two-Person YouTube Premium Plan?

The two-person plan allows two users to share a YouTube Premium or Music Premium membership. In India, the Premium plan is priced at ₹219 per month, while the Music Premium plan costs ₹149 per month. This is a more economical option compared to the individual plan at ₹149 and the family plan at ₹299 per month.

To be eligible, both users must be at least 13 years old, have Google accounts, and be part of the same Google family group.

Why Is YouTube Introducing This Plan?

YouTube aims to provide more flexibility and value to its subscribers. A YouTube spokesperson stated, “We’re experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option.”

This move is part of YouTube’s broader strategy to increase subscription-based revenue, especially after raising Premium subscription prices in several markets, including India, where prices increased by 12% to 58% in August 2024.

Who Benefits from the Two-Person Plan?

The two-person plan is ideal for couples, roommates, or any two individuals sharing a household who want to enjoy YouTube Premium features without paying for separate individual plans. It offers a cost-effective alternative to the family plan, which supports up to six users.

How Does It Compare to Other Plans?

Here’s a quick comparison of YouTube’s subscription plans in India:

Individual Plan : ₹149/month for one user.

: ₹149/month for one user. Two-Person Plan : ₹219/month for two users.

: ₹219/month for two users. Family Plan : ₹299/month for up to six users.

: ₹299/month for up to six users. Student Plan: ₹89/month for eligible students.

The two-person plan offers savings for pairs who don’t need the full capacity of the family plan.

What’s Next?

Currently, the two-person plan is in a pilot phase in India, France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. There’s no official word on when or if it will become a permanent offering or expand to other regions. However, if the trial proves successful, it’s likely that YouTube will consider a broader rollout.

For users in India looking to share YouTube Premium benefits with one other person, this new plan provides a more affordable option without compromising on features.