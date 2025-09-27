IT Minister talks Arattai app, can it replace WhatsApp in India?

India’s Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has drawn attention to the homegrown messaging application Arattai, sparking a new debate about whether India could finally have its own strong alternative to WhatsApp. His remarks put the spotlight on this Indian-made platform and naturally raised the question of whether it stands a real chance against the global giant. This conversation also reflects the government’s larger push for technological self-reliance.

Key takeaways

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has drawn attention to Arattai, a homegrown Indian messaging app.

Arattai is developed by Zoho Corporation and emphasizes user privacy, with servers located entirely in India.

It offers encrypted chats, large group messaging, voice and video calls, and file sharing.

WhatsApp dominates India with over 500 million users and a wider feature ecosystem.

While unlikely to replace WhatsApp soon, Arattai could grow as a credible Indian alternative for privacy-focused users.

The minister’s mention has certainly given Arattai fresh visibility. Built by Zoho Corporation, a respected Indian software company, the app is being promoted as a secure platform with user privacy at its core. One of its main highlights is that its servers are based entirely in India, which appeals to people concerned about how foreign tech companies handle data. On the feature side, it offers the essentials: messaging, group chats, file sharing, and both voice and video calls.

Yet the bigger question remains: could it ever replace WhatsApp in a country where WhatsApp has practically become part of everyday life?

What is Arattai?

Arattai, meaning “chat” in Tamil, was launched by Zoho Corporation, a company founded by Sridhar Vembu and known worldwide for its business and office tools. The app positions itself as a privacy-first alternative, giving users end-to-end encryption for all chats and storing data only on Indian servers.

It supports one-on-one messaging, large groups with up to 1000 members, and secure file sharing, alongside voice and video calling. The app is free to download on both Android and iOS, and users can also access it on the web.

The challenge to WhatsApp

While the union minister’s endorsement gives Arattai some momentum, competing with WhatsApp is far from easy. WhatsApp’s biggest advantage is the network effect. With over 500 million users in India, it is already the go-to platform simply because everyone’s contacts are on it. For someone to switch, their family, friends, and colleagues would all need to move too, which is a tough ask.

On top of that, WhatsApp has evolved far beyond simple chatting. It now offers payments through WhatsApp Pay, business communication tools, Status updates, and even creator-driven content through Channels. These additions have become deeply integrated into people’s daily routines. By comparison, Arattai currently keeps things simpler, which could be appealing for users who only want basic features, but it also limits its competitiveness.

Still, Arattai’s Indian identity and strict privacy approach could work in its favor. With growing unease about the data practices of global tech companies, some users may welcome an Indian-built option that promises stronger protection. Displacing WhatsApp might be unrealistic in the short run, but Arattai could carve out a niche for itself among privacy-conscious users and those who want to support domestic technology.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the Arattai app?

A. Arattai is a free messaging app developed in India by Zoho Corporation. It focuses on user privacy and security.

Q. Who created the Arattai app?

A. The app was created by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company founded by Sridhar Vembu.

Q. Is the Arattai app safe to use?

A. Arattai promotes itself as a safe application, offering end-to-end encryption for communications. A key safety feature is that all its user data is stored on servers located within India.

Q. Where is Arattai app data stored?

A. All user data for the Arattai app is stored on servers located in data centres in India.

Q. Can Arattai really replace WhatsApp in India?

A. Replacing WhatsApp is extremely difficult due to WhatsApp’s massive user base and extensive features. Arattai is a strong ‘Made in India’ alternative focused on privacy, but convincing millions of users to switch remains a huge challenge.