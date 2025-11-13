itel A90 Limited Edition Launches 128 GB Storage Variant at Rs. 7,299

itel, a well-known technology brand in India, has rolled out an upgraded 128 GB storage variant of its A90 Limited Edition smartphone, priced quite competitively at Rs. 7,299. This new model comes shortly after the earlier launch of the series and seems aimed at users who want more space without stretching their budget. It fits neatly into the sub 8,000 price category, which is already crowded, yet this one manages to feel like a practical option. The device is now available in retail stores across the country.

Over the years, itel has built a reputation for making reliable devices for everyday users. The brand currently serves more than 11 crore customers through over 1,000 service centers and nearly 1.3 lakh retail outlets, which shows how widespread the support network really is.

Key Takeaways

• The new itel A90 Limited Edition 128 GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,299.

• It comes with 128 GB of internal storage and 12 GB RAM, which is a combination of 4GB physical RAM and 8GB virtual RAM.

• The phone carries Military Grade MIL-STD-810H certification.

• It features IP54 protection for dust and splash resistance.

• Buyers get a free screen replacement within the first 100 days.

Focus on Durability and Design

One of the biggest highlights of the A90 Limited Edition series, including this new 128 GB variant, is durability. The device comes with MIL-STD-810H military grade certification, which essentially means it has gone through a series of rigorous tests. These tests simulate drops, shocks, and tough environmental conditions. It is not often that a phone at this price point offers such testing credibility, so it feels like a noteworthy inclusion.

itel also emphasizes its 3P promise, which stands for protection from dust, water, and drops. The IP54 rating plays a part in this, shielding the phone from dust particles and splashes of water, something that can be surprisingly useful in daily life, especially during monsoons or while commuting. To add an extra layer of assurance, the company offers a free screen replacement if anything happens within the first 100 days. It is the kind of offer that gives a bit of comfort, particularly for buyers who worry about accidental drops.

In terms of design, the A90 Limited Edition 128 GB model keeps the familiar Max design of the series. It comes in colors like Space Titanium, Starlit Black, and Aurora Blue. Each color has its own character, although the choice feels subjective, and I think users might appreciate having these options.

Performance and Multimedia Features

The standout feature is obviously the 128 GB internal storage. For many users, especially those who take a lot of photos or download plenty of apps, this extra space can genuinely make daily use more comfortable. Pairing this with 12 GB RAM, though partly virtual, does help with multitasking. It allows smoother switching between apps like social media, streaming, and browsing.

Powering the device is the T7100 Octa Core processor. It runs on Android 14 Go edition, an OS version specifically optimized for lighter, more affordable smartphones. In practice, this should result in a cleaner system experience and hopefully fewer slowdowns over time.

The A90 Limited Edition features a 6.6 inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This combination brings a nice blend of clarity and smoothness, which feels especially pleasant while scrolling or watching videos. The inclusion of DTS-powered sound aims to improve audio quality, and although expectations should stay grounded for a budget phone, the enhancement is still welcome.

Another interesting feature is the Dynamic Bar, which shows important information like battery percentage or notifications near the top of the display. It also supports an Always on Display feature, which is something users usually associate with slightly higher priced devices.

For photography, the phone offers a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The rear camera includes a sliding zoom button, which can be convenient for quick shots. There is also itel’s AI voice assistant built in, intended to make navigation and basic actions a bit easier.

Product Specifications at a Glance

The itel A90 Limited Edition, priced at Rs. 7,299, comes with a sturdy build backed by Military Grade MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP54 rating that protects it from dust and minor splashes. It is available in three colour options that include Space Titanium, Starlit Black, and Aurora Blue. The phone features a 6.6 inch HD+ IPS display with a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, running on the T7100 Octa Core processor paired with 4GB of physical RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, giving a total of 12GB for multitasking.

You also get 128 GB of internal storage, which feels generous for this segment. For photography, the device includes a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. Powering everything is a 5000 mAh battery, and while it ships with a 10W charger, it supports up to 15W charging. The A90 Limited Edition runs on Android 14 Go and includes both a side fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the benefit of the MIL-STD-810H certification on the itel A90 Limited Edition?

A1: The MIL-STD-810H certification means the phone has passed rigorous military grade durability tests, ensuring it is highly resistant to physical damage from accidental drops, shock, and exposure to harsh temperatures or humidity, making it reliable for everyday use.

Q2: Does the itel A90 Limited Edition support 5G connectivity?

A2: No, the itel A90 Limited Edition supports 4G, 3G, and 2G networks, with VoLTE support for high-quality voice calls on 4G networks.

Q3: What is the 3P promise by itel?

A3: The 3P promise refers to the phone’s built-in protection against Dust, Water, and Drops, highlighted by its IP54 dust and splash resistance rating.

Q4: Is the 12GB RAM figure for the A90 Limited Edition fully physical RAM?

A4: No, the 12GB RAM figure is achieved using Memory Fusion Technology. The physical RAM is 4GB, which is expanded by up to 8GB of virtual RAM using a portion of the internal storage.