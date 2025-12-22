itel Launches Vista Tab 30 with 11-inch FHD Display and Dual Connectivity at Rs 11,999

itel has officially announced the launch of its new budget-friendly tablet, the Vista Tab 30, in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 11,999, the device enters a segment where value matters more than anything else, and itel seems quite aware of that. According to the brand, this is currently the only tablet under the Rs 12,000 price range in India to offer dual connectivity, meaning support for both cellular SIM cards and WiFi. That alone makes it stand out, especially for users who rely on mobile data outside their homes.

The company says the Vista Tab 30 has been designed primarily for students and working professionals in Tier 3 to Tier 5 cities. The focus appears to be on accessibility, durability, and everyday usability rather than pushing flashy specifications. The tablet comes with a large 11-inch Full HD display and an 8mm slim metallic body, which gives it a surprisingly premium look for its price. To make the deal more appealing for budget-conscious buyers, itel is also including a free leatherback cover worth Rs 1,999 inside the box, something that is still rare at this price point.

Key Takeaways

Price and Availability: The itel Vista Tab 30 is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be available in Space Grey and Sky Blue colour options through retail stores across India.

Screen and Audio: It features an 11-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1900 x 1200 pixels. For audio, the tablet is equipped with quad speakers, which should offer a more immersive experience while watching videos or attending online classes.

Connectivity: One of the key highlights is dual connectivity support. Users can insert a SIM card for cellular data and also connect to WiFi, making the tablet practical for both indoor and outdoor usage.

Battery Life: The device packs a 7000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger in the box. This setup is intended to comfortably last through a full day of regular use.

Storage and Performance: The tablet offers 128GB of internal storage along with 12GB of total RAM, which includes 4GB of physical RAM and an additional 8GB via virtual RAM expansion.

Bonus Accessory: Buyers receive a free leatherback cover worth Rs 1,999, which is positioned as a first in this segment.

Addressing the Digital Education Gap

The launch of the Vista Tab 30 comes at a time when India’s consumer tablet market is reportedly growing at around 13.5 percent. With government initiatives such as the PM SHRI Scheme and the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 encouraging digital learning, demand for affordable devices is steadily increasing, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions. itel, which claims to serve more than 11 crore customers in India, seems to be targeting this exact gap.

To support students, the tablet comes with a built-in Learning Center that includes K-12 curriculum-based content. There is also an iPulse Kids Space feature, which allows parents to monitor screen time and manage educational usage. These additions suggest that the tablet is not just about hardware, but also about creating a more controlled and learning-focused environment, especially for younger users.

Performance and Hardware Details

At the core of the Vista Tab 30 is the Octa-core Unisoc T606 processor. Built on a 12nm process, this chipset is clearly aimed at handling everyday tasks rather than heavy workloads. For activities like browsing, online classes, video calls, and light multitasking, it should be sufficient. While it is an entry-level processor, the combination of 128GB storage and expandable virtual RAM helps keep performance reasonably smooth in daily use.

The 11-inch display supports up to 450 nits of brightness, which should be adequate for most indoor environments. On the camera front, itel has included an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, mainly intended for video calls and basic photography. The large 7000mAh battery is expected to last through extended study sessions or office work without frequent charging. The metallic finish and slim 8mm profile also add to the overall appeal, making the tablet feel more premium than its price might suggest.

FAQ

Q1: What is the price of the itel Vista Tab 30 in India?

A1: The itel Vista Tab 30 is priced at Rs 11,999 and is available across various retail stores in India.

Q2: Does it support a SIM card?

A2: Yes, the tablet supports dual connectivity, allowing users to use a SIM card for 4G LTE cellular data along with WiFi.

Q3: What accessories come with the tablet?

A3: itel includes a free leatherback cover worth Rs 1,999 inside the retail box.

Q4: Is this tablet suitable for students?

A4: Yes, it comes with a pre-loaded Learning Center offering K-12 educational content, which makes it a practical option for students.

Q5: How much storage does it offer?

A5: The tablet features 128GB of internal storage along with 4GB of physical RAM, expandable by up to 8GB using virtual RAM technology.