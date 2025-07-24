itel Super Guru 4G Max Launched in India with AI Voice Assistant for Rs. 2,099

itel has just launched the Super Guru 4G Max feature phone in India, priced affordably at Rs. 2,099. What sets this model apart is something quite new for its segment, it’s being touted as the country’s first feature phone to come equipped with an AI-powered voice assistant.

This phone is clearly meant for users who still prefer the feel of a physical keypad but wouldn’t mind a touch of smart functionality. It’s now available both online and in physical retail stores across the country, and comes in three color options: Black, Champagne Gold, and Blue.

Perhaps the most noteworthy addition here is the AI voice assistant, which works in both Hindi and English. That means users can make calls, read messages aloud, open the camera, play music, or switch on the FM radio, all with voice commands. For those with visual difficulties or simply a preference for hands-free use, there’s also a King Voice feature. It reads out incoming messages and menu items, offering a more accessible experience overall.

Then there’s the display. At 3 inches, it’s larger than what you’d usually find on a typical feature phone. That may not sound massive in today’s smartphone world, but for this category, it’s a notable improvement, making video viewing or reading text a bit less of a strain.

Under the hood, the Super Guru 4G Max packs a 2000mAh battery. According to itel, that translates to up to 22 hours of talk time and a standby period stretching as long as 30 days. Also worth mentioning is the inclusion of a Type-C charging port. It’s a small detail, but surprisingly uncommon at this price point, and definitely a convenience many users will appreciate.

Connectivity-wise, the device supports dual SIMs and works with all major Indian networks, including BSNL’s 4G band B28, which is particularly relevant in rural areas. And to make it more inclusive, it supports 13 Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

Other features round out the package, there’s a VGA rear camera with flash, Bluetooth, auto call recording, and expandable storage up to 64GB. The phonebook can handle up to 2,000 contacts, which is more than enough for most people.

itel is also offering a 13-month warranty and a 111-day free replacement guarantee, which adds a nice layer of reassurance for buyers.

Speaking about the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, said the phone is intended to help users tap into AI and digital content without having to give up their comfort with keypad phones. He described the Super Guru 4G Max as a blend of tradition and technology, made to meet the needs of a wide audience.

Overall, it seems like a thoughtfully designed device, simple, functional, and with just enough modern touches to make it stand out in its class.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Does the itel Super Guru 4G Max support WhatsApp?

A1. The provided specifications do not list support for WhatsApp or other third-party applications. It operates as a feature phone focused on calling, messaging, and built-in AI functions.

Q2. What is the price of the itel Super Guru 4G Max in India?

A2. The phone is launched at a price of Rs. 2,099 in India.

Q3. Which languages does the AI voice assistant on the phone understand?

A3. The AI voice assistant understands and responds to commands in both Hindi and English.

Q4. Can I use a Jio SIM card in the itel Super Guru 4G Max?

A4. Yes, the phone is unlocked and supports dual 4G SIMs from all major Indian telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL.

Q5. What is the warranty period for the itel Super Guru 4G Max?

A5. The phone comes with a 13-month service warranty and a special 111-day free replacement guarantee from the date of purchase.