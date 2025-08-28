News

itel to Launch A90 Limited Edition with Premium Design and Enhanced Durability

Itel is preparing to launch the A90 Limited Edition smartphone, featuring a premium design, built-in AI features, and a new "3P promise" for improved durability.

Reports in the market suggest that the Indian smartphone brand itel is getting ready to unveil the A90 Limited Edition. This upcoming model appears to build on the popularity of the existing itel A90, though with a stronger emphasis on design and durability. Early details hint at a refreshed camera layout that gives the device a modern, high-end feel. More notably, the company seems to be introducing what it calls a “3P promise,” covering dust, water, and drop protection.

If true, this could mark a new strategy for itel, offering sturdier phones in the budget segment. The current A90 already comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, but the 3P promise suggests an even tougher standard. For many users, that kind of durability is important, especially when they want a reliable phone without having to spend too much.

  • The itel A90 Limited Edition is an upcoming release from itel.
  • It will feature a premium design with a redesigned camera grid, closer to what’s seen on more expensive models.
  • The device introduces the brand’s new “3P promise” for Dust, Water, and Drop protection.
  • It will retain features from the standard itel A90, including IP54 dust and water resistance.
  • Aivana, itel’s built-in AI voice assistant, will be part of the experience.
  • DTS sound technology is expected for enhanced audio.
  • Two memory options are planned: 3GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.
  • The official launch is likely to happen next month.

Features and Specifications

The upcoming A90 Limited Edition is expected to keep most of the features that made the regular A90 popular. The base model, launched in May 2025, offered a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Unisoc T7100 octa-core processor and Android 14 Go Edition. Camera-wise, it features a 13MP rear shooter alongside a 5MP front-facing camera. A 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support rounds out the essentials.

Among the features being carried over is Aivana, itel’s proprietary AI voice assistant. Aivana isn’t just a basic voice tool. It can answer questions, interpret photos from a gallery, handle WhatsApp calls, and even tackle math problems. While these are things often associated with pricier phones, itel seems intent on bringing them to the budget space.

The A90 Limited Edition is also expected to come with DTS sound technology. For those who might not be familiar, DTS stands for Digital Theater System, an audio setup that makes sound richer and more immersive. On a budget smartphone, that could make a noticeable difference whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or simply streaming music.

As for durability, the Limited Edition should carry the same IP54 protection for dust and water splashes, but the bigger story is the 3P promise. Although details are still under wraps, it hints at extra reinforcement to withstand daily knocks and drops. If done right, this could make the device stand out among competitors at this price level.

itel plans to release two memory variants to fit different budgets and needs: one with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

FAQs

Q. What is the itel A90 Limited Edition launch date in India?

A. The official launch date for the itel A90 Limited Edition has not been announced. However, it is expected to launch in the next month.

Q. What is the “3P promise” from itel?

A. The “3P promise” reportedly stands for Dust Protection, Water Protection, and Drop Protection, which is a new durability feature from the brand.

Q. Does the itel A90 Limited Edition have an IP rating?

A. Yes, the itel A90 Limited Edition is expected to have an IP54 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and water splashes.

Q. What is Aivana?

A. Aivana is itel’s built-in AI voice assistant. It can perform various tasks like answering questions, solving math problems, and making WhatsApp calls using voice commands.

Q. What is DTS sound technology?

A. DTS stands for Digital Theater System. DTS sound technology is a type of audio enhancement that provides a richer, more immersive sound experience for music, movies, and games.

Leave a Comment

