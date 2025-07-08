itel Unveils City 100 Foldable Smartphone with AI Features and Durable Design

itel has just pulled the curtain back on its latest smartphone offering in India: the City 100. With a focus on affordability and practicality, this new device blends a large display, long-lasting battery, and some surprisingly useful AI features into a compact and slim 7.65 mm unibody frame. At just Rs. 7599, the City 100 aims to make some advanced tech accessible to a wider audience. It comes in three color options—Fairy Purple, Navy Blue, and Pure Titanium—and is now available at retail stores across the country.

And for early buyers, there’s an extra incentive. itel is throwing in a free magnetic speaker worth Rs. 2999, plus a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase. Not a bad way to sweeten the deal.

Durable Build and Display

Built to survive everyday mishaps, the itel City 100 features an IP64 rating, meaning it’s protected against dust and splashes. It can even handle some pretty extreme temperatures, functioning between -20 to 70 degrees Celsius. So, whether you’re dealing with a summer heatwave or a chilly monsoon, the phone should hold up just fine.

The front is dominated by a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS panel, sporting a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. It peaks at 700 nits brightness and covers 83.5% of the NTSC color gamut, which, while not groundbreaking, should still make for a solid viewing experience. And the slim, minimalist 7.65mm design gives it a modern and sleek aesthetic.

Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, the City 100 runs on a Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM (expandable by another 8GB virtually) and 128GB of internal storage. It may not be a powerhouse, but it’s tuned for efficiency and should handle everyday tasks like messaging, video streaming, and casual gaming with ease.

One standout here is the 5200 mAh battery, which itel claims can easily last a full day. When you do need to recharge, the included 18W fast charging support means you won’t be tethered to an outlet for long.

Advanced AI Capabilities with Aivana 3.0

One of the more intriguing additions to the City 100 is the integration of Aivana 3.0, itel’s proprietary AI assistant. It’s designed not just to answer questions but to actively assist with productivity. For instance, you can extract text from images using a simple two-finger gesture, or convert those images directly into editable formats like Word, PDF, or Excel.

There’s also a built-in AI writing suite that can generate, proofread, summarize, or even rewrite content in different tones—whether you’re aiming for something professional, friendly, or concise. Aivana 3.0 doesn’t stop there: it can automatically generate scanned documents from images in your gallery and pull up map directions from addresses found in your emails. It genuinely feels more like a utility than a gimmick.

Camera and Other Features

Photography-wise, the City 100 comes equipped with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front shooter. While these numbers might not blow anyone away, the cameras are backed by intelligent scene optimization, which should help improve clarity in everyday shots.

Other features that round out the experience include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, dual-band Wi-Fi, a single loudspeaker, and even an IR blaster—a nice touch for those who still use their phones as remotes. The phone runs on Android 14 and supports face unlock too, covering all the bases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Is the itel City 100 a truly foldable smartphone like more expensive models?

A1: While the description uses terms like “foldable design,” there’s no specific mention of a hinge mechanism or flexible display typical of premium foldables. At this price point, it’s probably more of a marketing phrase or a reference to a compact form factor. We’d need more clarity from itel to confirm.

Q2: What kind of AI features does Aivana 3.0 offer on the City 100?

A2: Aivana 3.0 includes tools to extract text from images, convert them into editable formats, and a writing suite that can proofread, generate, or summarize content. It also creates scanned docs from your gallery and helps navigate to addresses mentioned in emails.

Q3: Does the itel City 100 come with a warranty?

A3: Yes, there’s a free screen replacement offer within the first 100 days. While standard manufacturer warranties usually apply as well, it’s best to check directly with the retailer or itel for full terms.

Q4: Can the storage of the itel City 100 be expanded?

A4: The device offers 128GB of internal storage, but there’s no mention of microSD support. For now, it’s unclear if expansion is possible.

Q5: What is the significance of the IP64 rating on the itel City 100?

A5: IP64 means it’s protected against dust and splashes from any direction. It’s not waterproof, but it should survive rain or minor spills without issue.