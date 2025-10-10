Jabra Headsets Get New Certifications for Zoom Platform

Jabra has announced new certifications for two of its professional headsets, the Perform 75 and Evolve2 75, in collaboration with Zoom. The announcement, made in New Delhi on October 8, 2025, confirms that the Jabra Perform 75 is now officially certified for Zoom Workplace for Frontline, while the Jabra Evolve2 75 is certified as a Zoom Native Bluetooth Headset. These developments aim to enhance communication for both frontline and hybrid workers, providing them with more flexibility and reliability.

Key Takeaways

Jabra Perform 75: The first audio device to be certified for the Zoom Workplace for Frontline platform.

The first audio device to be certified for the Zoom Workplace for Frontline platform. Target Users: Designed mainly for mobile frontline employees who work in shifts.

Designed mainly for mobile frontline employees who work in shifts. Jabra Evolve2 75: Now connects directly to Zoom over Bluetooth, removing the need for a separate dongle.

Now connects directly to Zoom over Bluetooth, removing the need for a separate dongle. AI Integration: Both headsets are built to deliver clear audio input, helping frontline workers interact smoothly with Zoom’s AI Companion.

The Jabra Perform 75 mono headset is now fully compatible with Zoom Workplace for Frontline, a platform Zoom launched in April 2025. The platform was created to support the roughly 80 percent of the global workforce engaged in frontline roles. The headset allows workers to stay connected hands-free throughout their shifts, giving them easy access to Zoom tools like chat, push-to-talk (PTT), and work scheduling.

Perhaps what stands out most is the attention to everyday practicality. The Perform 75 comes with a noise-cancelling microphone that eliminates up to 99 percent of background noise, ensuring clearer conversations in noisy environments. It also includes a modular design with a hot-swappable battery, which means workers can switch batteries mid-shift without interrupting communication. It’s a small detail, but one that could make a big difference during long work hours.

For hybrid professionals, the Jabra Evolve2 75 now carries the Zoom Native Bluetooth Headset certification. This means users can connect directly to Zoom without needing a USB dongle, which is something people have been hoping for. The wireless setup provides a consistent and reliable audio experience while keeping things simple for teams that rely on daily communication tools. There’s a certain ease that comes from not having to think about extra adapters or setup steps.

The collaboration between Jabra and Zoom also places a strong focus on integrating artificial intelligence into real-world work settings. Zoom AI Companion, the platform’s generative AI assistant, helps users improve productivity by summarizing meetings, generating responses, and handling other communication tasks. The high-quality voice input and stable audio from Jabra’s headsets are essential for users to interact effectively with these AI-driven tools.

Janne Jakobsen, SVP for Enterprise Headsets at Jabra, mentioned that users can trust the headsets to deliver premium sound, lasting comfort, and full compatibility with Zoom’s ecosystem. Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnerships at Zoom, added that these certifications help make it easier for mobile professionals to maintain strong connections and consistent performance in their daily workflows.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the Jabra Perform 75 headset certified for?

A. The Jabra Perform 75 is the first headset certified for Zoom Workplace for Frontline, a platform for workers who are on the move.

Q. What does Zoom Native Bluetooth certification mean for the Jabra Evolve2 75?

A. It means the Jabra Evolve2 75 can connect directly to Zoom using Bluetooth without the need for a USB dongle.

Q. Who are these new certified headsets intended for?

A. The certifications are aimed at frontline workers (Jabra Perform 75) and hybrid professionals (Jabra Evolve2 75) who need reliable communication tools.

Q. What is Zoom Workplace for Frontline?

A. It is a platform launched by Zoom in April 2025 that combines communication tools like chat and push-to-talk with work management features like shift scheduling for frontline teams.

Q. How does this certification help with Zoom’s AI?

A. The headsets’ clear audio performance allows workers to give accurate voice commands to Zoom AI Companion, making the AI assistant more practical to use in busy environments.