Jabra PanaCast 40 VBS Launches as Android-Powered Video Bar for Small Rooms

Jabra has rolled out its new PanaCast 40 VBS (Video Bar System), an all-in-one camera solution tailored for small meeting rooms. This model is the first in its category to combine a 180° field of view with the Android platform, positioning it squarely for the needs of today’s hybrid work setups. Available starting today, the PanaCast 40 VBS aims to boost collaboration in compact spaces, areas that have often been left behind by traditional video conferencing tools, according to Jabra’s Peter Jayaseelan.

Key Takeaways

Android-powered video bar designed for small meeting rooms.

180° field of view with dual cameras and 4x digital zoom for full coverage.

Single speaker and six adaptive beamforming microphones for clearer voice pickup.

Flexible setups for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or permanent BYOD configurations.

Built on MDEP (Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform) for better security and meeting experiences.

New packaging enables provisioning without removing the device from the box.

Managed through Jabra+ software and backed by Jabra Warranty+.

Priced at $1,499 (approx. ₹1,31,074.06).

Designed for Small Spaces

As workplaces shift to support hybrid collaboration, the role of smaller meeting areas, phone booths, huddle spaces, and compact conference rooms, is growing fast. The PanaCast 40 VBS fits neatly into this trend, offering a straightforward yet high-quality solution for such settings. With its ultra-wide 180° view and refined audio, the device ensures that everyone in the room can be seen and heard, without forcing participants to crowd around a single spot.

Jabra has also positioned it as an “Express Install” solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms, making it particularly appealing to IT teams trying to streamline deployments.

Advanced Features and Technology

Under the hood, the PanaCast 40 VBS is built for both performance and convenience. Its speaker delivers clear, room-filling sound, while six microphones equipped with adaptive beamforming home in on voices, reducing background distractions. Intelligent audio processing further improves clarity, making conversations feel more natural for remote participants.

Setup has also been made less of a chore. The packaging allows for provisioning without unboxing the unit, and cable routing is simplified to save time. It’s compatible with Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms, among others, giving organizations flexibility in platform choice. As an MDEP-based solution, it also benefits from enhanced security and a more consistent meeting experience.

One standout feature is “Intelligent Meeting Space,” which lets users define virtual boundaries for their meeting area, especially useful in open-plan layouts or rooms with glass walls. The PanaCast 40 VBS shares its touch controller and stand with the PanaCast 50 VBS, which is aimed at medium rooms, ensuring consistency across setups. Optional accessories, including a detachable faceplate, add customization possibilities.

The device is kept up to date via Jabra+ software and comes with Jabra Warranty+ support.

The PanaCast 40 VBS is now available for purchase at an MSRP of $1,499 or approximately ₹1,31,074.06.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the PanaCast 40 VBS?

A: The PanaCast 40 VBS is a video bar system from Jabra designed to be an all-in-one video and audio solution for small meeting rooms.

Q: How is the audio quality on the PanaCast 40 VBS?

A: The device includes a high-quality speaker and six microphones with adaptive beamforming and intelligent audio algorithms to ensure clear voice pickup.

Q: Does the PanaCast 40 VBS work with different video conferencing platforms?

A: Yes, it is designed for flexible deployment with Microsoft Teams and Zoom, as well as permanent BYOD setups.

Q: What are the key features of the PanaCast 40 VBS?

A: Some key features include a 180∘ field-of-view, a single speaker with six microphones, simplified installation with easy cable routing, and compatibility with various platforms. It also includes Intelligent Meeting Space for setting virtual boundaries.

Q: How is the PanaCast 40 VBS different from other video bars?

A: It is one of the first Android-powered video bars with a 180∘ field of view. It’s specifically made to solve the problem of setting up video conferencing in small rooms that have often been ignored by older solutions.