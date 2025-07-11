JBL Introduces Tour PRO 3 Earbuds with Smart Charging Case

JBL has launched its latest innovation, the JBL Tour PRO 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, designed to enhance the overall listening experience with some impressive new features. The earbuds come equipped with dual drivers, JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking, and the upgraded True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0. However, perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this release is the Smart Charging Case, which brings a fresh set of functionalities to the table.

Key Highlights:

Dual-Driver System : The earbuds feature a dual-driver setup to deliver richer, clearer audio.

: The earbuds feature a dual-driver setup to deliver richer, clearer audio. JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking : This ensures a more immersive, 3D-like sound experience.

: This ensures a more immersive, 3D-like sound experience. True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0 : Noise cancellation is now smarter, adjusting to environmental changes.

: Noise cancellation is now smarter, adjusting to environmental changes. Smart Charging Case : It doubles as a wireless audio transmitter and allows you to control the earbuds.

: It doubles as a wireless audio transmitter and allows you to control the earbuds. Auracast Functionality : A first for JBL’s TWS lineup, letting you share audio with other Auracast-enabled devices.

: A first for JBL’s TWS lineup, letting you share audio with other Auracast-enabled devices. Microphone & Call Clarity : The six microphones and JBL Crystal AI call algorithm ensure clear calls even in noisy environments.

: The six microphones and JBL Crystal AI call algorithm ensure clear calls even in noisy environments. Personi-fi 3.0 : A personalized sound profile adjusts according to your hearing preferences.

: A personalized sound profile adjusts according to your hearing preferences. Price & Availability: The JBL Tour PRO 3 is priced at Rs. 29,999, available in Black and Latte colors from July 11, 2025.

Smart Charging Case Boosts Connectivity

The revamped Smart Charging Case is a standout feature of the JBL Tour PRO 3. With the second-generation case, users can control various earbud functions and even use it as a wireless audio transmitter. Simply connect the charging case to a USB or analog audio source (think: in-flight entertainment systems), and you’ll be able to wirelessly transmit audio to the earbuds. This wired connection offers more stable audio with lower latency than Bluetooth, making it ideal for gaming, video calls, or watching movies.

The redesigned case is 30% larger than its predecessor but more compact overall, making it easier to carry around. Its larger screen allows users to control music playback, manage calls, and view caller information or media files—all without needing to touch their phone.

Immersive Sound with Auracast & Spatial Audio

A major leap for JBL, the Tour PRO 3 is the brand’s first TWS model to support full Auracast functionality. This feature allows you to share audio from your earbuds to other Auracast-enabled devices with a simple press of a button on the Smart Charging Case. It’s perfect for sharing music with a friend on a plane or even hosting a “silent disco” event.

The JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking technology further enhances the listening experience, making standard stereo sound feel more lifelike, whether you’re watching a film or playing video games.

Premium Sound Quality & Noise Cancellation

In terms of sound quality, the JBL Tour PRO 3 features a hybrid dual-driver system—another first for the brand’s TWS earbuds. The balanced armature driver provides clarity on high frequencies, while the 11mm dynamic driver delivers powerful bass and crisp vocals. Both drivers have dedicated DACs (Digital-to-Analog Converters) to ensure precise audio reproduction across the full frequency range (from 20Hz to 40kHz). Additionally, the earbuds support LDAC, the Hi-Res certified wireless audio codec, allowing them to transmit three times the data of standard Bluetooth codecs for higher-resolution sound. Note that LDAC is compatible with Android devices running Android 8.0 or later but doesn’t support iOS.

Noise cancellation is also a key selling point, with the earbuds equipped with JBL’s True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0. The system analyzes noise levels over 50,000 times per second and adjusts the cancellation to suit the environment, even compensating for sound leakage.

For a snug, effective fit, the Tour PRO 3 comes with multiple ear tip options, including five sizes of silicone tips and a pair of foam ear tips. The earbuds also feature six microphones and a hydrodynamic windproof design, ensuring crystal-clear calls even in noisy surroundings. To further enhance voice clarity, the new JBL Crystal AI call algorithm works in tandem with a smart call equalizer to optimize speech, reducing the volume of loud talkers or amplifying quieter voices.

A Personalized Audio Experience

The Personi-fi 3.0 feature takes the JBL Tour PRO 3’s audio customization a step further. It offers a hearing test that generates a personalized sound profile tailored to each ear. By adjusting EQ levels across 12 frequency bands and using 14 warble tones, the algorithm adapts to your unique hearing. This ensures an individualized listening experience that suits your preferences.

In addition, the Smart Charging Case can be personalized with a custom wallpaper, and the interface supports 13 different languages, making it more user-friendly for a global audience.

The JBL Tour PRO 3 is available now on JBL.com, priced at Rs. 29,999. It’s offered in Black and Latte colors and was officially released on July 11, 2025. And, of course, the earbuds are Zoom Certified, ensuring seamless integration for virtual meetings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What new features are introduced in the JBL Tour PRO 3?

A1: The key new features include dual drivers, JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking, True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0, and a Smart Charging Case that doubles as a wireless audio transmitter.

Q2: Can the Smart Charging Case be used with non-Bluetooth devices?

A2: Yes, the case can be connected to USB or analog sources, like in-flight entertainment systems, to transmit audio wirelessly to the earbuds.

Q3: Does the JBL Tour PRO 3 support high-resolution audio?

A3: Yes, the earbuds support the Hi-Res certified LDAC codec, which allows for higher resolution audio. It works with Android devices running Android 8.0 or higher.

Q4: What is Auracast, and how does it work with these earbuds?

A4: Auracast enables you to share audio with other Auracast-enabled devices or join an existing audio broadcast by tapping the button on the Smart Charging Case.

Q5: How does the noise cancellation work on the JBL Tour PRO 3?

A5: The earbuds feature True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0, which continuously measures and adjusts to changes in noise levels, even compensating for sound leakage.