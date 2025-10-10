News

JBL Launches Tour ONE M3 Headphones in India with Smart Wireless Transmitter

JBL introduces the new Tour ONE M3 over-ear headphones in India, featuring a unique Smart Tx transmitter, adaptive noise cancellation, and personalized sound.

JBL has unveiled its new premium over-ear headphones, the Tour ONE M3, in India. The launch includes two options, the standard model and another that comes bundled with the new JBL SMART Tx, a wireless audio transmitter. These headphones are positioned as high-end offerings, combining powerful sound with intelligent features like True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 and support for high-resolution audio. They seem tailored for those who travel often or simply enjoy an immersive listening experience, rounding out JBL’s flagship Tour Series lineup.

Key Takeaways

  • New Product: The JBL Tour ONE M3 and Tour ONE M3 with Smart Tx are now officially available in India.
  • Unique Transmitter: The SMART Tx accessory allows the headphones to connect wirelessly to practically any USB-C or analog audio source, including in-flight entertainment systems or desktop PCs.
  • Advanced Audio: The Tour ONE M3 features True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 technology, which relies on eight microphones that continuously adjust to environmental noise in real time.
  • Pricing: The JBL Tour ONE M3 is priced at ₹34,999, while the version with the Smart Tx transmitter is available for ₹39,999.

Smart Connectivity for Any Device

At the heart of this release is the JBL SMART Tx, a compact transmitter designed to bridge the gap between wired and wireless worlds. It plugs into sources like airplane entertainment systems, TVs, or computers using a USB-C or analog connection and then transmits the sound directly to the headphones. This setup not only boosts connection stability but also minimizes audio lag, something frequent travelers and gamers will likely appreciate.

Interestingly, the SMART Tx doesn’t just stop at streaming audio. It also lets users tweak headphone settings, manage calls, and even share audio with an unlimited number of devices compatible with Auracast technology. That’s a nice touch for those who enjoy watching or listening together without the hassle of multiple cables.

Sound Quality and Personalization

Inside, the Tour ONE M3 packs newly developed 40mm Mica Dome drivers that promise crisp, balanced sound with strong bass presence. They’re capable of handling high-resolution audio both wirelessly and through a wired USB-C connection, giving users flexibility depending on their setup.

JBL also brings its Spatial 360 technology with head tracking, which maintains the direction of sound as if it’s anchored in space, even when the listener moves around. It’s particularly engaging for movies or gaming. And through the JBL Headphones app, users can take a quick Personi-Fi 3.0 hearing test that tailors the sound profile to their personal hearing preferences — a thoughtful touch for audiophiles who like things just right.

Noise Cancellation and Call Clarity

The Tour ONE M3 takes noise control seriously. Its eight-microphone array powers the True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 system, which continuously scans the environment to block out unwanted sounds like traffic or airplane engines. When awareness is important, the Ambient Aware or TalkThru modes can be activated with a tap.

For calls, JBL uses four microphones with adaptive beamforming to sharpen voice pickup, helping ensure conversations remain clear even in crowded or windy conditions.

Design and Battery Life

Comfort seems to be another strong point. The ear cushions are soft and made with foam that not only feels pleasant but also helps with passive noise isolation. The headphones are built for long listening sessions, offering up to 70 hours of playback on a single charge. A quick 5-minute top-up gives around 5 extra hours of playtime, which is impressive for anyone on the go.

The JBL Tour ONE M3 is available in three colors, Black, Mocha, and Blue, and can be purchased through major retail outlets and online platforms across India.

It’s a confident release from JBL, blending thoughtful design, smart connectivity, and adaptive audio features that cater to both casual listeners and serious sound enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the JBL Tour ONE M3 in India?

A. The JBL Tour ONE M3 headphones are priced at ₹34,999. The bundle that includes the JBL SMART Tx transmitter costs ₹39,999.

Q. What does the JBL SMART Tx do?

A. The JBL SMART Tx is a wireless audio transmitter that connects to any USB-C or analog audio source, like an airplane’s entertainment system, and streams the audio wirelessly to the Tour ONE M3 headphones.

Q. What is the battery life of the JBL Tour ONE M3?

A. The headphones provide up to 70 hours of music playback. A 5-minute speed charge gives an extra 5 hours of playback.

Q. Do the headphones support high-resolution audio?

A. Yes, the JBL Tour ONE M3 supports Hi-Res Bluetooth audio and lossless audio through a wired USB-C or 3.5mm analog connection.

Q. How many microphones do the JBL Tour ONE M3 have?

A. The headphones have a total of eight microphones for the True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 system and four microphones dedicated to clear voice calls.

