JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS Buds Review: A Balanced Audio Experience

When JBL launched the Tune Beam 2 TWS buds, priced at ₹5,999, I was curious to see how they’d fare in an increasingly competitive space. After spending ample time with these true wireless stereo earbuds through crowded metro rides, work marathons, and even sweaty gym sessions, I can confidently say they hold their own in several key areas. I tested the classic black model, and its low-key, practical aesthetic feels right at home in most settings.

Key Takeaways

The JBL Tune Beam 2 offers a fairly balanced sound signature with satisfying bass presence.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performs well within its price range, trimming down ambient noise efficiently.

Battery life stands out, offering long playtime and infrequent charging.

Comfortable fit with secure placement makes them suitable for extended use.

Call quality is good in quiet places but can falter in noisy environments.

IPX4 water resistance handles sweat and light rain.

At ₹5,999, the feature-to-price ratio is quite attractive.

Design and Build Quality

The Tune Beam 2’s compact, pebble-shaped case is both pocket-friendly and pleasantly weighted. It feels sturdy, the matte black finish resists smudges decently well, though gets greasy scratches easily, and the magnetic lid gives a secure snap. The earbuds follow the familiar stem-style design, which, besides improving mic placement, lends a touch of modernity. Nothing flashy here, just solid, thoughtful construction that seems to hold up against everyday wear and tear.

Comfort and Fit

Getting a good fit took minimal effort. With multiple ear tip sizes included, I found a snug seal that stayed put during extended listening and brisk workouts. Whether I was on a long bus ride or powering through a workday playlist, they stayed comfy and didn’t need constant readjustment. Even while jogging lightly, they didn’t budge. They’re light enough that, after a while, you almost forget they’re in.

Sound Quality: A Balanced Acoustic Profile

A Balanced Acoustic Profile JBL has a reputation for delivering strong audio, and the Tune Beam 2 largely upholds this. The 6mm drivers bring out a warmth that suits pop, hip-hop, and electronic tracks especially well. Bass hits with enough presence to keep things exciting, but without muddying vocals or mids. I think this tuning walks a careful line, avoiding the all-too-common trap of overpowering lows.

Vocals are crisp and intelligible, whether in music, podcasts, or audiobooks. The mids stay clear and well separated, and the highs have just enough sparkle to give cymbals and strings a pleasant sheen without edging into harshness.

Soundstage isn’t huge, but it’s not flat either. There’s a modest sense of space, enough to differentiate layers in complex tracks. In songs with dense arrangements, I could pick out individual elements, which says something about its tuning and processing quality.

For example, when listening to a track with layered instruments, I could discern individual elements rather than a jumbled mess, which speaks to their audio processing capabilities. During my tests, I found the sound to be quite enjoyable for everyday listening, whether it was my curated playlists or streaming video content.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

ANC here is genuinely effective for what you pay. It softens low-frequency sounds quite well—metro rumbles, AC hums, and engine drones become much less intrusive. During my daily Delhi metro commutes, it turned chaotic environments into manageable listening zones.

That said, sudden, sharp sounds still leak through somewhat—not unusual at this price. The Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes add useful flexibility. They let in external sounds or emphasize nearby voices when needed, like when crossing roads or grabbing a coffee. Both modes performed reliably in day-to-day use.

Call Quality

The stem design often suggests better call quality due to the microphones being closer to the mouth. In quiet rooms, call quality is clean. Voices sound natural and clear on both ends. Outdoors, though, things get a bit hit-or-miss. On busy streets, background noise can make it harder for the other person to hear you clearly, despite the mics’ noise-reduction attempts. Still, for casual calls and office use, they do the job fairly well.

Battery Life

This is one of its strong suits. I regularly got close to the promised 10 hours with ANC on, and the charging case easily stretched total usage over a few days. The fast charge feature – four hours of playback from just 15 minutes of charging came in handy more than once. The case charges via a USB-C port, a common and convenient standard.

Connectivity and App Support

The JBL Tune Beam 2 uses Bluetooth 5.3, which offers a stable and efficient wireless connection. Throughout my testing, the connection remained solid with my smartphone, and I experienced no dropouts or noticeable lag, even when walking a reasonable distance from my device. Pairing was quick and seamless.

The JBL Headphones app enhances the user experience by offering customization options. Through the app, you can:

Adjust EQ settings: This allows you to tailor the sound profile to your preferences, whether you prefer more bass, clearer vocals, or a flatter sound. I found the default EQ to be good, but the ability to tweak it is always a plus.

This allows you to tailor the sound profile to your preferences, whether you prefer more bass, clearer vocals, or a flatter sound. I found the default EQ to be good, but the ability to tweak it is always a plus. Control ANC and Ambient Aware modes: Switch between modes easily and fine-tune their intensity if available.

Switch between modes easily and fine-tune their intensity if available. Customize touch controls: You can reassign actions to the touch-sensitive panels on each earbud, which is a useful feature for personalizing your interaction with the buds. For example, I remapped one of the controls to quickly activate my voice assistant.

You can reassign actions to the touch-sensitive panels on each earbud, which is a useful feature for personalizing your interaction with the buds. For example, I remapped one of the controls to quickly activate my voice assistant. Update firmware: The app helps keep the earbuds updated with the latest software, ensuring optimal performance and access to new features.

The app helps keep the earbuds updated with the latest software, ensuring optimal performance and access to new features. Find My Buds: A handy feature that helps locate misplaced earbuds by playing a sound.

The app is intuitive and easy to navigate, adding real value to the overall product experience. The ability to customize controls and sound profiles makes the Tune Beam 2 more adaptable to individual user needs.

IPX4 Water Resistance

IPX4 is enough for sweat and drizzle, though not for a full dunk. I wore them during gym sessions and even got caught in light rain with no problems at all. This level of protection is generally sufficient for most casual and active users. As long as you don’t submerge them or take them into the shower, you’re good.

Comparison and Market Position

In the crowded ₹5,000-₹6,000 bracket, competition is fierce. Brands like Sony, OnePlus, and realme all have solid contenders. Where the Tune Beam 2 distinguishes itself is in its well-rounded mix of sound, battery, ANC, and usability. Some rivals might edge it out in specific areas like advanced codecs or slightly better mic performance, but JBL’s overall package feels more polished than patchy. It is a well-rounded product that lives up to JBL’s reputation in the audio space.

Key Specifications

Audio Drivers: 6mm dynamic drivers

6mm dynamic drivers Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

20 Hz – 20 kHz Impedance: 16 ohms

16 ohms Sensitivity: 101 dB SPL@1kHz

101 dB SPL@1kHz Bluetooth Version: 5.3

5.3 Bluetooth Profiles: A2DP V1.3, AVRCP V1.6, HFP V1.7

A2DP V1.3, AVRCP V1.6, HFP V1.7 Battery Life (Earbuds): Up to 12 hours (ANC off), 10 hours (ANC on)

Up to 12 hours (ANC off), 10 hours (ANC on) Battery Life (with Charging Case): Up to 48 hours (ANC off), 40 hours (ANC on)

Up to 48 hours (ANC off), 40 hours (ANC on) Charging Time: 2 hours (full charge), 15 minutes for 4 hours playback (fast charge)

2 hours (full charge), 15 minutes for 4 hours playback (fast charge) Water Resistance: IPX4

IPX4 Microphones: 2 per earbud

2 per earbud Voice Assistant Support: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa App Support: JBL Headphones App

JBL Headphones App Colour: Black

Black Price: ₹5,999 INR

Verdict

At ₹5,999, the JBL Tune Beam 2 stands as a capable all-rounder in the mid-range TWS space. It’s not the most feature-rich or audiophile-grade option, but it checks off the right boxes for most users. Strong battery life, pleasant sound tuning, and useful app-based customization make it a safe, satisfying buy for casual listeners who want a little bit of everything.

FAQs

Q1: Do the JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS buds have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)? A1: Yes, they feature ANC to reduce ambient background noise.

Q2: What is the battery life of the JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS buds?

A2: Up to 10 hours with ANC on, 12 hours with ANC off. The case extends this to 40 and 48 hours, respectively.

Q3: Are the JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS buds waterproof?

A3: They’re IPX4 rated, meaning they’re resistant to sweat and splashes, but not fully waterproof.

Q4: Can I customize the sound of the JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS buds?

A4: Yes, via the JBL Headphones app, where you can adjust EQ settings.

Q5: What Bluetooth version do the JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS buds use?

A5: They run on Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring a stable and energy-efficient connection.

Q6: How much do the JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS buds cost in India?

A6: The current retail price is ₹5,999.

Q7: Do these earbuds support fast charging?

A7: Yes, a quick 15-minute charge gives up to 4 hours of playback.