Jeep Launches Compass, Meridian Trail Editions in India: What’s New

Jeep India has introduced special ‘Trail Edition’ variants for its popular Compass and Meridian SUVs. These new editions, launched with a focus on distinct styling and added ownership advantages, bring a fresh look to the lineup for buyers seeking a more unique and rugged appearance. The Compass Trail Edition starts at Rs 25.41 lakh, while the Meridian Trail Edition begins at Rs 31.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

Distinctive Design and Features

The new Trail Editions stand out with a series of visual updates. Both the Compass and Meridian Trail Editions feature unique hood and side body decals, signifying their special status. Exterior elements like the grille, roof rails, badges, and outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) receive a Neutral Grey finish. The Compass Trail Edition also gets 18-inch dual-tone Granite Metallic Satin Gloss alloy wheels. For the Meridian Trail Edition, unique additions include a high-gloss black roof, piano black inserts, and red accents on the front bumper.

Inside, the cabin of both Trail Edition models adopts an all-black theme. This is complemented by red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, gear boot, and seats. The dashboard gets Ignite Red highlights in the Compass Trail Edition, while the Meridian Trail Edition features ruby red accents and camouflage-themed appliques. Both models come with Trail Edition-branded all-weather floor mats, adding practicality and reinforcing the adventurous theme.

Underlying Specifications Remain Consistent

Under the hood, both the Jeep Compass and Meridian Trail Editions continue to be powered by the reliable 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine. This engine generates 170 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

It is important to note that while the Compass Trail Edition, based on the Longitude (O) trim, typically comes with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup, higher-spec Compass variants offer 4×4. The Meridian Trail Edition, building on the Limited (O) variant, offers both FWD and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option with the automatic transmission, maintaining its off-road capability.

Enhanced Ownership Experience

Jeep is bundling ownership benefits with these new editions under its ‘Jeep Trust’ program. Buyers of the Compass Trail Edition will receive a complimentary three-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), a five-year extended warranty, and a cash benefit of Rs 20,000. Meridian Trail Edition purchasers will get a complimentary three-year AMC. These benefits aim to provide a more comprehensive ownership experience and add value to the special editions.

The launch of these Trail Editions reflects Jeep’s strategy to offer distinct choices to its customers in India. These vehicles provide cosmetic distinctions for those looking for a bolder presence on the road, while retaining the proven mechanicals and capabilities of the standard Compass and Meridian.

Price Overview (Ex-showroom)

Jeep Compass Trail Edition: Manual: Rs 25.41 lakh Automatic: Rs 27.41 lakh

Jeep Meridian Trail Edition: Manual: Rs 31.27 lakh Automatic: Rs 35.27 lakh Automatic 4×4: Rs 37.27 lakh



The Compass Trail Edition commands a premium of Rs 58,000 over its equivalent Longitude (O) variant, while the Meridian Trail Edition is priced Rs 48,000 higher than its Limited (O) counterpart.

FAQs

Q1: What are the main differences between the standard Jeep Compass/Meridian and the Trail Editions?

A1: The Trail Editions primarily feature cosmetic changes, including unique hood and body decals, Neutral Grey accents on exterior elements, specific alloy wheel designs, and all-black interiors with red contrast stitching and special badging. Mechanically, they are similar to their respective standard variants.

Q2: Are the Trail Editions more off-road capable than the regular versions?

A2: While the Trail Editions visually emphasize a rugged theme, their mechanicals, including the engine and drivetrain options, are carried over from the standard Compass Longitude (O) and Meridian Limited (O) variants. The Meridian Trail Edition, like its Limited (O) counterpart, does offer an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option.

Q3: What engine powers the Jeep Compass and Meridian Trail Editions?

A3: Both Trail Editions are powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that produces 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

Q4: What ownership benefits come with the Trail Editions?

A4: The Compass Trail Edition includes a three-year Annual Maintenance Contract, a five-year extended warranty, and a Rs 20,000 cash benefit. The Meridian Trail Edition comes with a complimentary three-year AMC.

Q5: What are the key rivals for the Jeep Compass and Meridian in India?

A5: The Jeep Compass rivals vehicles like the Tata Harrier and Hyundai Tucson. The Jeep Meridian competes with SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster.