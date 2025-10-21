Jio Adds Cloud Storage to Business Broadband Plans

Reliance Jio, through its JioBusiness division, has updated its broadband offerings for small and medium-sized businesses. The company has introduced two new monthly plans that combine high-speed internet with JioCloud storage. These options, priced at Rs. 801 and Rs. 1,001, are designed for businesses that prefer an all-in-one solution for connectivity and data management. It’s a simple way for enterprises to get both services under one provider without juggling multiple vendors.

JioBusiness has launched two new plans: Rs. 801 and Rs. 1,001 (excluding GST).

The Rs. 801 plan offers 100 Mbps internet speed along with 100 GB of cloud storage.

The Rs. 1,001 plan provides 200 Mbps internet speed with 200 GB of cloud storage.

Both plans come with unlimited voice calling and a 3300 GB monthly high-speed data limit.

These new options give cloud storage as an alternative to productivity tools like JioMeet, which are included in other plans at the same price.

The Rs. 801 plan offers a 100 Mbps symmetric internet connection, meaning upload and download speeds are identical. It includes a monthly data quota of 3300 GB, after which speeds drop to 1 Mbps. The highlight of this plan is the inclusion of 100 GB of JioCloud storage. There’s also one landline connection bundled in, which supports parallel ringing.

For businesses that require more speed and space, JioBusiness has the Rs. 1,001 plans. This one doubles the speed to 200 Mbps (symmetric) and increases the cloud storage to 200 GB. Like the Rs. 801 plans, it includes 3300 GB of high-speed data before throttling applies. It also provides two landline connections with parallel ringing, making it more suitable for slightly larger offices or teams that handle frequent calls.

Storage or Productivity A Clear Choice

These new cloud-focused plans replace the productivity tool bundles that were part of the previous Rs. 801 and Rs. 1,001 options. Earlier, those plans came with licenses for applications such as JioMeet for video meetings and JioAttendance for workforce management.

Now, businesses have the flexibility to choose what they value more. Some may prefer the earlier bundle with productivity tools, while others might see more benefit in having dedicated cloud storage. It’s really about operational priorities — whether a company’s focus is on collaboration tools or secure data backup.

The addition of JioCloud to these plans signals Jio’s broader goal of building a more complete digital ecosystem for small and medium enterprises in India. JioBusiness, the enterprise arm of Reliance Jio, already provides a wide range of services including connectivity, voice, security, and cloud solutions.

By offering fiber internet, calling features, and cloud storage together, Jio is trying to simplify digital operations for SMEs. Everything can be managed from a single account, making data management and collaboration smoother. The company also emphasizes that JioCloud is a secure, India-based platform, allowing businesses to safely store, access, and sync their files without depending on international servers.

Overall, the move strengthens Jio’s push toward becoming not just a connectivity provider, but a complete business solutions partner for India’s growing enterprise segment.

Q1: What are the new JioBusiness plans with cloud storage?

A: Jio has introduced two new plans. The Rs. 801 plan offers 100 Mbps speed and 100 GB of storage. The Rs. 1,001 plan offers 200 Mbps speed and 200 GB of storage.

Q2: How much cloud storage does the Rs. 801 JioBusiness plan offer?

A: The Rs. 801 plan includes 100 GB of JioCloud storage.

Q3: What is the data limit on these new JioBusiness plans?

A: Both the Rs. 801 and Rs. 1,001 plans come with 3300 GB of high-speed data per month. After this limit, the speed is reduced to 1 Mbps.

Q4: Do the Rs. 801 and Rs. 1,001 prices include GST?

A: No, the prices mentioned (Rs. 801 and Rs. 1,001) are exclusive of GST. Taxes will be added to the final bill.

Q5: What is the difference between the new and old JioBusiness plans at the same price?

A: The new plans (Rs. 801 and Rs. 1,001) bundle JioCloud storage. The existing plans at the same price points offer productivity tools instead, such as licenses for JioMeet and JioAttendance.

Q6: What is JioCloud?

A: JioCloud is Jio’s cloud storage service. It allows users and businesses to securely store, sync, and access their files (like documents, photos, and videos) from multiple devices.