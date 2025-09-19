Jio Announces Diwali Offer with Free Internet and OTT Benefits

Reliance Jio has introduced a new “Diwali Dhamaka” offer for its JioFiber broadband service, providing new customers with two additional months of service at no extra cost. This festive deal is available for those who opt for long-term plans and includes access to high-speed internet, over 1000 television channels, and a bundle of more than 11 popular streaming applications. The offer is intended to attract new users to its fiber-to-the-home network during the holiday season.

Here are the key details of the offer:

Main Benefit: Two months of free service on select long-term plans.

Two months of free service on select long-term plans. Eligibility: The offer is for new JioFiber customers only.

The offer is for new JioFiber customers only. Included Services: High-speed internet, 1000+ TV channels via the Jio 4K Set-Top Box, and access to 11+ OTT apps.

High-speed internet, 1000+ TV channels via the Jio 4K Set-Top Box, and access to 11+ OTT apps. How to Activate: The benefit is automatically applied upon purchasing an eligible semi-annual or annual plan.

What is the Jio Diwali Offer

The JioFiber Diwali Dhamaka offer is a promotional deal for new subscribers. When a new customer signs up for a semi-annual (6-month) or annual (12-month) JioFiber plan, they will receive an extension on their service validity. For instance, if you buy a 6-month plan, your service will run for a total of 8 months. Similarly, a 12-month plan will be valid for 14 months.

This offer applies to all JioFiber plans that have a monthly cost of ₹599 or higher. Along with the internet connection, subscribers get the Jio 4K Set-Top Box. This device provides access to more than 1000 satellite TV channels. It also comes pre-loaded with subscriptions to over 11 streaming services, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot Select, Sun NXT, and Hoichoi, among others. The specific bundle of apps depends on the plan chosen. The internet speeds offered under these plans start from 30 Mbps and go up to 1 Gbps.

How to Get the Offer

Claiming the JioFiber Diwali offer is a direct process for new users. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Check Availability: First, visit the official Jio website or use the MyJio app to check if JioFiber service is available in your area. Select a Plan: If service is available, choose a semi-annual or annual plan with a monthly price of ₹599 or more. The offer is not valid on monthly or quarterly plans. Complete the Purchase: Proceed to make the payment for the selected long-term plan. Installation and Activation: Once the payment is confirmed, Jio will schedule an installation appointment. After the installation is complete, the two months of extra service will be automatically credited to your account.

The offer is active for a limited time and is expected to be available until the end of the Diwali festival week. Customers should check the terms on the Jio website before making a purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Is the Jio Diwali offer available for existing JioFiber customers?

A. No, this promotional offer is specifically designed for new customers who are subscribing to JioFiber for the first time.

Q. Which OTT applications are included in the offer?

A. The bundle includes subscriptions to over 11 apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot Select, and others. The exact list of apps can vary based on the specific plan you select.

Q. What happens if I choose a plan cheaper than ₹599 per month?

A. The two months of free service are only applicable on semi-annual and annual plans that are priced at ₹599 per month or higher. The base plans do not qualify for this particular benefit.

Q. Is there a separate charge for the Jio 4K Set-Top Box?

A. No, the Jio 4K Set-Top Box is included with the JioFiber connection at no additional cost when you subscribe to an eligible plan.