Jio Celebrates 9th Anniversary with a Special INR 349 Plan

Jio, one of India’s most popular telecom operators, has turned nine this year and is celebrating with a host of offers for its subscribers. To mark the milestone, the company has rolled out a special ₹349 Celebration Plan. The announcement comes alongside another major achievement, as Jio recently crossed the 500 million user mark in India. The anniversary benefits are designed to appeal to both new and existing customers, with a mix of free data, loyalty rewards, and bundled subscriptions.

Key Takeaways

Anniversary Weekend: From September 5 to September 7, all Jio 5G smartphone users can enjoy unlimited 5G data at no extra cost, regardless of their current plan. 4G users can also join in with a ₹39 add-on pack, which gives unlimited 4G data but is capped at 3GB of high-speed data per day.

From September 5 to September 7, all Jio 5G smartphone users can enjoy unlimited 5G data at no extra cost, regardless of their current plan. 4G users can also join in with a ₹39 add-on pack, which gives unlimited 4G data but is capped at 3GB of high-speed data per day. Month-Long Celebration Plan: Between September 5 and October 5, subscribers on the ₹349 plan and higher will get unlimited 5G data along with bundled subscriptions.

Between September 5 and October 5, subscribers on the ₹349 plan and higher will get unlimited 5G data along with bundled subscriptions. Loyalty Bonus: Customers who recharge with the ₹349 plan for 12 consecutive months will receive the 13th month of service completely free.

Customers who recharge with the ₹349 plan for 12 consecutive months will receive the 13th month of service completely free. JioHome Plan: New JioHome users can purchase a special ₹1,200 Celebration Plan that covers two months of service, a Wi-Fi 6 router, and access to various OTT apps.

Inside the ₹349 Celebration Plan

The ₹349 plan itself offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day, valid for 28 days. The real highlight, though, is the additional benefits. From September 5 to October 5, 5G smartphone users get unlimited 5G data, an extension of Jio’s ongoing unlimited 5G offer that was previously limited to select plans.

On top of the data benefits, subscribers also receive bundled offers and subscriptions worth nearly ₹3,000. These include:

A one-month subscription to JioHotstar

A one-month subscription to JioSaavn Pro

A three-month membership of Zomato Gold

A six-month subscription to Netmeds First

A 100% cashback voucher on Reliance Digital purchases

Fashion deals on AJIO

Travel offers on EaseMyTrip

A two-month free trial of JioHome services

These extras are also available for Jio postpaid customers. Even those on prepaid plans below ₹349 or on long-term plans can unlock them by purchasing a ₹100 add-on pack. This makes the anniversary offers accessible to a broader set of users.

Why This Anniversary Matters

Jio’s 9th anniversary offers are not just about promotional deals. They reflect the company’s strategy of rewarding customer loyalty and reinforcing its place in the everyday lives of millions of Indians. The free 13th month for consistent users is a direct acknowledgment of long-term support and a clear effort to build lasting relationships with subscribers.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, thanked the companies over 50 crore (500 million) users. He noted that achieving such a number in a single country shows how integral Jio has become to India’s digital landscape. According to him, the anniversary offers are a way of saying thank you to users who have stood with Jio over the past nine years.

Related FAQs

Q1. Who is eligible for the Jio 9th Anniversary offers?

A1. The offers are available for all Jio prepaid and postpaid users. Specific benefits, like unlimited 5G data, are for users on plans priced at ₹349 or above. Users on plans below this amount can get the benefits by purchasing a separate ₹100 add-on pack.

Q2. How long do the Jio anniversary plans last?

A2. The main Celebration Plan and its benefits are valid for one month, from September 5 to October 5. The unlimited free data for all 5G users is only for the anniversary weekend, from September 5 to September 7.

Q3. How can I get the free OTT subscriptions?

A3. Once you have an eligible plan, the subscriptions and vouchers are typically activated and can be claimed through the MyJio app. The process is straightforward and is guided within the app itself.

Q4. Does the ₹349 plan include JioCinema Premium?

A4. The details released specify a one-month subscription to JioHotstar and JioSaavn Pro. Other OTT subscriptions are part of the ₹3,000 Celebration Vouchers. The JioCinema Premium subscription is not explicitly mentioned as part of the bundled benefits for this specific plan. Users should check the MyJio app for exact details on the included subscriptions.