Jio Rs 899 Prepaid Plan Offers 90 Days of 2GB Daily Data and Entertainment

Discover Reliance Jio’s Rs 899 prepaid plan — enjoy 90 days of validity, 2GB daily data, 20GB bonus data, unlimited calls, and bundled OTT subscriptions.

By Swayam Malhotra
4 Min Read
Reliance Jio’s Rs 899 prepaid plan is one of the most attractive long-validity options for Indian smartphone users. It offers a balanced mix of data, calls, and OTT entertainment, lasting for 90 days. Designed for those who prefer fewer recharges, this plan delivers 2GB high-speed data per day along with unlimited voice calling and access to multiple Jio apps.

Contents

Key Highlights

  • Price: ₹899
  • Validity: 90 Days
  • Voice Calls: Unlimited
  • SMS: 100 per day
  • Daily Data: 2GB (4G)
  • Bonus Data: 20GB (lump sum)
  • Total 4G Data: 200GB (180GB daily + 20GB bonus)
  • 5G Data: Unlimited (via Jio True 5G Welcome Offer)
  • Entertainment: 3-month JioHotstar subscription, plus JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud access

Plan Details

The Jio ₹899 plan provides 2GB of 4G data per day. Once the daily quota is exhausted, speeds drop to 64 kbps for the remainder of the day. A key perk is the extra 20GB of bonus data, available anytime during the plan’s validity-ideal for heavy data users.

For those in Jio True 5G coverage areas, the plan includes unlimited 5G data under the Welcome Offer, provided the user has a 5G-enabled device.

Another advantage of this plan is its 90-day validity, which is slightly longer than the 84-day period most competitors offer.

Entertainment Benefits

Jio has integrated several entertainment subscriptions with this plan:

  • JioHotstar (3-month subscription) for premium content and live sports
  • JioCinema for movies and web series
  • JioTV for live TV channels
  • JioCloud for cloud storage and file backup

Additionally, some users may receive trial access to Google’s Gemini Pro AI services, as part of recent Jio digital bundle experiments.

Value for Money

The ₹899 plan offers excellent value for its price, especially considering the extra six days of validity compared to standard 84-day plans. With 200GB of total 4G data and unlimited 5G access, it outpaces competitors in both duration and total data offered.

Comparison:

Operator Plan Price Validity Daily Data Total Data Bonus/Extras
Jio ₹899 90 days 2GB 200GB (incl. 20GB bonus) Unlimited 5G, OTT
Airtel ₹979 84 days 2GB 168GB OTT Access
Vi ₹996 84 days 2GB 168GB Weekend Data Rollover

Jio’s plan is more affordable, lasts longer, and includes unlimited 5G access, making it a compelling option for heavy users and entertainment lovers alike.

The ₹899 plan discussed here is for Jio prepaid mobile users. Jio also offers ₹899 plans for JioFiber and JioAirFiber users, but those are home broadband services with separate benefits and terms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the total data in the Jio ₹899 plan?

A1: The plan offers 2GB per day for 90 days (180GB) plus 20GB bonus data, totaling 200GB of 4G data, along with unlimited 5G data.

Q2: Is the plan valid for 84 days or 90 days?

A2: The Jio ₹899 prepaid plan is valid for a full 90 days.

Q3: Does the plan include unlimited 5G data?

A3: Yes. Users with 5G phones in Jio True 5G areas get unlimited 5G data access.

Q4: Which OTT apps are included for free?

A4: Subscribers get JioHotstar (3 months), JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud access.

Q5: How does the 20GB bonus data work?

A5: The 20GB bonus is lump-sum data, usable anytime during the plan’s 90-day validity—perfect for when you run out of your daily quota.

