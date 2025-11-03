JioMart cuts iPhone 16 Plus price by nearly Rs 25,000

JioMart, Reliance Retail’s e-commerce arm, has quietly rolled out a significant price cut on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus. The 128GB variant is now listed for ₹65,990, marking a reduction of ₹23,910 from its original launch price of ₹89,900. Interestingly, this comes just a few weeks after Apple officially dropped the phone’s price to ₹79,900 following the introduction of the new iPhone 17 lineup.

Key Takeaways

Flat Discount: The iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) is now available for ₹65,990 on JioMart.

Original Price: It debuted in September 2024 for ₹89,900.

Official Price: Apple’s official store currently sells the same model for ₹79,900.

Bank Offer: Buyers can also get 5% cashback (up to ₹1,000) with SBI Co-Branded Platinum Credit Card EMI transactions, effectively bringing the price down to ₹64,990.

Context: This limited-time offer makes JioMart’s price notably lower than what Amazon or Flipkart are currently listing for the same device.

Understanding the Deal

The JioMart discount is straightforward-there’s no trade-in or hidden catch involved. It’s a direct price slash, making it one of the best deals seen for the iPhone 16 Plus since its launch. With the cashback factored in, total savings come close to ₹25,000 compared to the original price.

This kind of pricing move positions JioMart quite aggressively against competitors. On Amazon India, the same 128GB model sits at around ₹76,490, while Flipkart keeps it at the official ₹79,900 mark. Both do run their own card and exchange offers, but JioMart’s base price already starts lower, which makes a noticeable difference.

It’s quite likely this is part of a short-term clearance push-perhaps to move out remaining iPhone 16 stock now that the 17 series is taking the spotlight. Timing-wise, it fits perfectly into the post-festive shopping window when buyers are still in the mood to spend.

iPhone 16 Plus Key Specifications

For anyone eyeing this deal, here’s a quick look at what the iPhone 16 Plus offers.

Display: A 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a resolution of 2796×1290 pixels, featuring the Dynamic Island interface. It supports a 60Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Powered by the Apple A18 chip with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine designed to handle Apple Intelligence features on iOS 18.

Camera System: A dual setup with a 48MP main sensor offering sensor-shift optical image stabilization, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there’s a 12MP TrueDepth camera for selfies and Face ID.

Battery and Charging: The phone packs a 4674 mAh battery that Apple claims can last up to 27 hours of video playback. It supports 20W wired fast charging and MagSafe wireless charging.

Build: The design includes an aluminum frame, Ceramic Shield front, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

All in all, this JioMart deal makes for a compelling offer for users who prefer a large-screen iPhone experience without stepping up to the Pro models-or the premium price tags that come with them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Is the iPhone 16 Plus on JioMart new or refurbished?

A: It’s a brand-new, sealed device. The discount is purely promotional, not related to refurbished stock.

Q2: Is the iPhone 16 Plus still a good buy in late 2025?

A: Absolutely. The A18 chip is powerful enough to handle everything iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence can throw at it. It’s got a big, bright screen and long battery life. The only real limitation is the 60Hz display if you’re used to higher refresh rates.

Q3: What’s the effective price with the bank offer?

A: The base price is ₹65,990, but if you use an SBI Co-Branded Platinum Credit Card on EMI, you get a 5% cashback of up to ₹1,000-bringing the final price down to ₹64,990.

Q4: How does this deal compare to Amazon and Flipkart?

A: As of now, JioMart’s ₹65,990 price is notably lower than Amazon’s ₹76,490 and Flipkart’s ₹79,900 listings for the same 128GB model, even before factoring in additional offers.

Q5: Why such a big discount from JioMart?

A: Most likely, it’s an inventory clearance move. With the iPhone 17 lineup already in stores, retailers are using discounts to move the older iPhone 16 models faster.

Overall, for anyone who missed out during launch or has been waiting for a genuine drop in iPhone prices, this might be the right time to make a move.